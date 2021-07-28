WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

6,005 mt of food distributed

USD 3.8 million of cash distributed

USD 148 million six months (July-December 2021) net funding requirements

1,014,119 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): In June, WFP provided lifesaving food assistance to 659,591 IDPs, including 50,196 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children aged 6-23 months who also benefited from nutritional support (Super Cereal). WFP distributed over 3,000 mt of in-kind rations and cash-based transfers (CBT) for a total of USD 2.9 million in the six regions most affected by the humanitarian crisis: Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel.

On 26-27 June, using UNHAS, WFP proceeded to food distributions in Mansila, an enclaved area in the Sahel region where the population is trapped due to the conflict. The food security situation there is alarming, according to WFP’s Rapid Evaluation Assessment conducted on 2 June.

Assistance to refugees: In the Sahel region, 11,016 Malian refugees received WFP assistance, through food to refugees residing in the town of Djibo and CBT to those residing in Goudébou refugee camp (close to Dori).

Lean season response: Distributions for the lean season have started in June. WFP assisted over 152,000 beneficiaries who are vulnerable to food insecurity during this particularly critical period of the year, between harvests, through in-kind commodities (877 mt) and CBT (USD 283,000) in the Centre-Nord, Nord, and Sahel regions.

Blanket supplementary feeding was accompanied to all distributions (176 mt of Super Cereal), supporting the nutritional health of 73,217 children aged 6-23 months and PLW/Gs.

Nutrition: Under the therapeutic feeding programme for moderate acute malnutrition implemented in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions, WFP delivered nutritional products (Super Cereal and Plumpy’Sup) to health centres where 64,048 PLW/Gs and children aged 6-59 months detected as acutely malnourished were referred to in June.

WFP provided to displaced and host-community households in Centre-Nord e-vouchers for the purchase of specialized nutritious food, within the framework of a regional project for the Central Sahel (CRIALCES project). This project seeks to strengthen the livelihoods of targeted populations and improve the food security of communities, while enhancing the nutritional status of its most vulnerable members (children and women), through the transformation of food systems. Preparations are underway to extend implementation to the Sahel region.

Education: WFP provided hot school meals to 143,760 schoolchildren and dry take-home rations to 26,461 girls, to encourage girls' school attendance. WFP regular and emergency school feeding programmes cover a total of five regions: Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel.