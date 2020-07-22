WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

14,304 mt of food distributed

USD 1.4 million of cash distributed

USD 55 million six months (July-December 2020) net funding requirements

1,031,030 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): In June, 592,938 IDPs and members of host families were assisted with 8,922 mt of food provided by WFP in six regions (Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Centre-Est, Nord and Sahel). In the Centre-Nord, 79,114 IDPs received cash-based transfers through mobile money, with a total of USD 1,082,609. Moreover, WFP provided nutritional support to 35,234 children aged 6-23 months and 12,249 pregnant and lactating women (PLW), with the objective of preventing the deterioration of the nutritional situation of these vulnerable groups.

Assistance to refugees:In the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, WFP provided lifesaving in-kind food assistance to 2,485 Malian refugees in the camps of Goudébou and Mentao. Due to the security situation, WFP has yet to resume cash-based transfers to refugees.

WFP is working closely with UNHCR to resume this distribution modality.

Two Days of “Peaceful Coexistence” were held on 25 and 28 June to celebrate the closure of a refugee economic empowerment project, implemented in partnership with Vétérinaires Sans Frontières (VSF).

Days of Peaceful Coexistence promote social cohesion, within an increasingly tense social climate in the Sahel Region. Refugees and host communities gathered together and were given the opportunity to talk and share a meal.

Lean season: During the month of June, WFP has started food distributions for vulnerable people affected by the lean season in the Centre-Nord, Est, and Nord regions. In the Sahel, targeting of beneficiaries is being finalized, and distributions are expected to start in July. Thus far, WFP assisted 306,255 individuals by providing a total of 4,700 mt of food and USD 177,062. Furthermore, 4,204 children aged 6-23 months as well as 8,669 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) were supported in their nutritional health via the prevention of acute malnutrition programme. As part of the overall response of all food security actors, over 1.65 million people will be assisted during the lean season, and WFP response accounts for over 65 percent of the global response.

Nutrition: In addition to the prevention of acute malnutrition activities outlined above, WFP also continued treatment of moderate acute malnutrition by providing nutritional inputs (SuperCereals) to 9,806 children aged 6-59 months and 2,539 PLW.

WFP is strengthening also the screening to identify malnutrition cases, by carrying out a door-to-door screening, to the extent possible, with the aim of improving coverage in the context of insecurity and COVID-19.

Education: As part of lifted COVID-19 restrictions, exam classes reopened from 1 June, while classes for other grades will start again on 1 October. School feeding activities resumed for students in the last grade of primary school (CM2) in the Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. A total of 12,662 students were assisted in June through regular and emergency school feeding activities. As for the other students, they will all receive the residual food items as take-home rations in the coming weeks, by the end of the school year.

WFP is finalising the operational arrangements to provide support to 2,500 vulnerable adolescent girls residing in peri-urban neighbourhoods of Ouagadougou, with professional trainings and specific sensitization as well as provision of start-up kits. The objective of this new activity is to strengthen their ability to be self-reliant via the establishment of a sustainable safety-net and livelihood system.

Resilience: With the aim of improving the resilience of IDPs and enhance social cohesion among communities, WFP has implemented and completed early-recovery projects in the Sahel (Djibo) and Centre-Nord (Barsalogho) regions by the end of June. Key achievements include: the rehabilitation of 22,125 hectares (ha) of zaï and 410 ha of half-moons indegraded lowland, the treatment of 270 units of 45 m3 gullies, the development of 5 ha of gardens, the construction of 11 garden wells, and 1 pastoral drilling. A total of XOF 108,636,000 (approx. USD 189,158) was transferred under these projects, which helped 2,670 participants re-establishing their livelihoods.

Furthermore, WFP continued individual household resilience activities in four regions: Centre Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel. These activities enabled communities to recover 11,115 ha in zaï and 2,500 ha in halfmoons of degraded land, to plant 415 ha of grazing area, to protect 10 ha of fields with assisted natural regeneration, and to realize 66 fuel-efficient stoves.

Capacity strengthening: WFP continues to support several government structures in the diagnosis of their gaps and designing their capacity strengthening plans to further enhance their emergency response. From 24 to 26 June, validation workshops were held with the Permanent Secretariat of the National Council of Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (SP-CONASUR), the Early Warning System (SAP), and the Permanent Secretariat in charge of managing Crises and Vulnerabilities in Livestock (SP-CVEL) to discuss and develop preliminary plans.