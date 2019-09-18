WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

1,053 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.3 cash-based transfers distributed

US$ 37.5 m six months net funding requirements (July-December 2019)

182,392 people assisted in June 2019.

Operational Updates

•Assistance to refugees: WFP continues to assist Malian refugees in the two official camps of Goudebou and Mentao (Sahel region). In June, food assistance was provided to 22,884 refugees 324.408 mt of in-kind food and USD 150,428 cash-based transfers.

• Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): WFP provided lifesaving assistance to 38,168 internally displaced persons (IDPs) with 213 mt of food (cereals, beans, SuperCereal and oil). Through the food security sector, WFP is working to align humanitarian actors’ actions and planning to provide assistance to IDPs.

• Education: WFP continued to provide school feeding assistance throughout the school year and in June 2019, some 43,612 schoolchildren including 21,323 girls received nutritious lunch meals in Dori and Djibo (Sahel region). Among beneficiaries, about 4,200 school girls who maintained a minimum attendance rate of 80 percent received take-home rations of cereal. A total of 268 mt of food including 73 mt of cereal were distributed • Nutrition: WFP provided nutritional support to 31,228 moderately acutely malnourished children aged 6-59 months and undernourished pregnant and lactating women in the east and Sahel regions. In the same regions, WFP’s malnutrition prevention programme reached 6,176 children aged 6-23 months A total of 212 mt of fortified blended food were distributed.

Resilience: Food assistance-for-assets activities (FFA) involved 2,156 participants including 1,099 women, by supporting beneficiaries in the use of techniques aiming at soil and water conservation and restoration (CES) as well as the protection of rehabilitated lands (DRS) such as improved half-moons, stone lines, zaï. A total of UDS 110,562 were distributed in the Sahel and Centre-North regions. In the Centre-North region, some beneficiaries receive in kind food as a cash for work. WFP provided food assistance to 535 persons with 34 mt of food in June.

• Capacity strengthening: In the framework of the implementation of the African Risk Capacity micro-insurance project, WFP undertook a training of trainers’ workshops on the management of post-harvest losses and the principles of the micro insurance. Overall eight trainers benefitted from capacity strengthening, including one woman, to further disseminate learning into their own communities. This was complemented with a play designed by WFP and partner ICODEV to ensure beneficiaries’ awareness. In addition, in Babirka village (Sahel region) 100 participants were trained by WFP’s Purchase for Progress (P4P) team on post-harvest losses management with a focus on the use of silos.

• From 24 to 29 June, P4P organized its annual review of the collaborative plan of activities with all stakeholders. More than 75 participants from five categories of actors attended the meeting, namely farmers' organizations; umbrella farmers ‘organizations; technical partners such as programmes and NGOs; government through its central and decentralised services, and WFP.

• WFP signed a protocol with Oxfam on 27 June 2019 to establish a Soybean Processing Unit in Kénédougou funded by Japan