WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

12 mt of food distributed

USD 2.4 million of cash distributed

USD 49 million six months (August 2020-January 2021) net funding requirements

1,245,457 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): In July,

WFP assisted 636,679 displaced individuals and 2,138 host families in the six regions most affected by insecurity (Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Centre-Est, Nord and Sahel).

Amongst those beneficiaries, 12,928 pregnant and lactating women and 32,739 children aged 6-23 months were provided specialized nutritious food.

Assistance to refugees: Despite the insecurity in the Sahel region, WFP managed to continue assistance for 5,808 Malian refugees in the camps of Goudébou and Mentao. A total of 166 mt of food was distributed via in-kind food baskets composed of cereals, pulses, oil, as well as nutritional inputs.

Lean season: 536,919 vulnerable food insecure people affected by the lean season were provided with lifesaving assistance during the month of July. Distributions took place in the CentreNord, Est, Nord and Sahel regions, via in-kind food and CBT, for a total of 5,021 mt and USD 840,924 respectively distributed.

The prevention of acute malnutrition programme continued and assistance was provided to 17,471 children aged 6-23 months and to 14,015 pregnant and lactating women.

Amongst the targeted lean season beneficiaries,1,000 households affected by HIV/AIDS received cash-based assistance (for a total of USD 166,460 distributed) in the framework of a WFP-UNAIDS joint project. The joint project aims to enhance adherence to treatment, nutritional status and overall health of HIV/AIDS patients, including their protection from COVID-19, as a particularly vulnerable group. Malnutrition screening and sensitization sessions have also been undertaken to further support targeted individuals.

Nutrition: WFP continues to support the screening of malnutrition and treatment where necessary. In July, WFP provided support for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition to 10,184 undernourished children aged 6-59 months and 2,613 pregnant and lactating women. Moreover,

WFP continued community sensitization activities targeting 97,306 people, including 26,359 men, disseminating messages on good hygiene and feeding practices for the health of infants and pregnant and lactating women.

Education: The school year ended in July. From the reopening of exam classes on 1 June (as part of lifted COVID-19 restrictions) until their closure mid-July, students in the last grade of primary school (CM2) benefitted from school feeding activities. Remaining food stocks for the school year 2019/2020 were fully distributed to children of all other grades, as dry takehome rations.

Through emergency school feeding programme (in the Est, Nord, and Sahel regions) and regular school feeding programme (in the Sahel region), WFP assisted 6,989 pupils, including 4,521 girls. For girls, such support not only meant an improvement of their food intake, but also an incentivization to stay in school. School feeding activities will resume in October at the start of the new school year.