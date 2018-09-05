05 Sep 2018

WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, July 2018

Published on 31 Jul 2018
In Numbers

3,600 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 571,300 cash-based transfers made

US$ 17.5 m five months* (August–December 2018) net funding requirements, representing 26 percent of total

502,200 people assisted in July 2018

Operational Updates

• In Burkina Faso 435,300 people received food assistance in the framework of WFP interventions during the lean season including those living in priority areas (Sahel, East and Centre-North).

• Since March, WFP is providing targeted food assistance to Malian refugees in the refugee settlements of Goudebou and Mentao (Sahel region). In July 2018, 21,700 refugees and their families who were identified as most vulnerable regularly received food assistance. In collaboration with the Government, UNHCR and other stakeholders, including host populations, WFP is developing projects aiming at making refugees more self-reliant. Funds are still needed to ensure success and sustainability of the project.

• To contribute to address both immediate and root causes of malnutrition, WFP carries out various actions aiming to promote good Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices. Actions taken include support to community- women’s groups known as Groupes d'Apprentissage et de Suivi des Pratiques optimales d'Alimentation (GASPA) du nourrisson et du jeune enfant. GASPA supports pregnant and lactating women/girls and are active in three regions: East, North and the Sahel.

• In June, WFP reached some 36,000 children and 16,500 pregnant and nursing women/girls through nutritional activities which included prevention and treatment of malnutrition.

• US$ 492,000 have been transferred to 54,000 vulnerable community members participating in WFP’s food for assets creation activities

