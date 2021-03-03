WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, January 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): In January, WFP provided 745,362 IDPs with USD 2.7 million cash-based transfers (CBT) and 3,107 mt of food, distributed in the six targeted regions (Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre- Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel). WFP continued scaling up CBT assistance, from 346,000 IDPs in December 2020 to over 366,000 in January 2021. WFP assisted 33,000 children aged 6- 23 months and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) through the provision of fortified blended food to improve their nutritional status.

Assistance to refugees: WFP distributed CBT assistance to 5,242 Malian refugees of Goudébou camp (Dori, Sahel region) in January. While refugees residing in Mentao camp (Djibo, Sahel) could not be assisted since November 2020 due to insecurity, WFP resumed assistance providing 5,783 refugees with in-kind rations.

Nutrition: During the month of January, WFP supported the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition of over 36,000 children aged 6-59 months and PLW in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. Identified cases of malnourished children and PLW were referred to health centres that WFP supplies with nutritional products.

WFP took part in the Global action plan on child wasting (GAP), a framework for action to accelerate progress in preventing and managing child wasting. In Burkina Faso, the initiative aims to develop a joint UN action plan for the drastic reduction of the acute malnutrition prevalence (to less than 5 percent by 2025 and 3 percent by 2030). The process to launch a country roadmap was initiated on 8 January.

Education: 90,752 schoolchildren received daily hot meals and snacks through WFP regular and emergency school feeding activities. In addition, WFP provided 6,549 girls with take-home rations consisting of dry cereals.

WFP continued to support the elaboration of a National School Feeding and Nutrition Strategy in Burkina Faso (2021-2025). The strategy documents were validated at a workshop held on 29 January in Ouagadougou (subject to the updating of statistical data before the adoption).

Resilience: A workshop was held on 14 January between WFP, the Government, and the African Risk Capacity (ARC), whose tripartite partnership aims at extending climate risk insurance in Burkina Faso. All involved parties validated the customization of the Africa Risk View (ARV) software in view of the 2021/2022 agricultural campaign. The ARV is used to calculate weather-related food security risk (based on rainfall, drought, and population’s vulnerability) and to estimate food insecurity response costs.