WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

4,276 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 87 m six months (February-July 2020) net funding requirements

314,740 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): In January,

WFP provided lifesaving assistance to 244,030 IDPs with 3,849 mt of food in the five targeted regions (Sahel, Centre-Nord,

Nord, Est and Boucle du Mouhoun). A total of 44, 034 beneficiaries were registered in WFP beneficiary information and transfer management platform (SCOPE). Beneficiary registrations in the Centre-Nord region are ongoing.

Assistance to refugees: WFP assisted 8,343 Malian refugees in the camp of Goudebou in the Sahel region. A total of 141 mt of food comprise cereals, pulses and Super Cereal were distributed. The security situation is hampering WFP efforts to resume cash-based transfers in the camp. A strategy to use mobile money instead of cash is being looked at with UNHCR.

Education: In January 2020, 41,939 pupils including 21,321 girls received two meals per day (mid-day snack and hot lunch) with 139mt distributed. Also, to keep promoting education for girls,

47.4 mt of dry cereals were provided to more than 4,529 schoolgirls who maintained a minimum attendance rate of 80 percent as take-home rations. 19 mt of locally produced yogurt was served to over 8,661 pupils in Dori. Resource are needed to maintain the emergency school feeding planned for 133,000 school children.

Nutrition: Preliminary results of the national standardised monitoring and assessment of relief and transitions (SMART) nutrition survey outlined that prevalence of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) is at 8.1 percent and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is at 1.1 percent. Highest prevalence has been observed in Séno (Sahel) with 11.3 percent of MAM and the Sanguié (Centre Ouest) with 10 percent MAM in children.

In January 2020, WFP assisted some 23,143 beneficiaries including 17,375 children aged 6-59 months and 5,768 pregnant women and lactating women (PLW) in the MAM treatment and prevention programmes that are implemented in four regions of the country (Est, Sahel, Nord and Centre-Nord). A total of 98 mt of nutritional inputs were distributed.

Resilience: A national annual planning workshop for resilience activities took place on the 22-24 January in Ouahigouya. Workshop focused on taking stock of lessons learned and results from activities in 2019 and consolidated plans coming from regional consultations held during the week of 13 January across the country. Following the workshop, a boot camp will be organized in March 2020 to strengthen the technical capacity of the government technical departments and other partners in collaboration with the University of Bobo Dioulasso and the Environment and Agricultural Research Institute (INERA).

On 28 January 2020, five universities from the G5-Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Chad) signed a Cooperation Framework Agreement to create a network for collaboration and a platform for information sharing to strengthen the capacities of communities when facing environmental challenges and disaster risks.

Capacity strengthening: As part of the Innovation and Mobilization for Food Security (IMSA) project, WFP organized a meeting with cooperating partners working in resilience project including Œuvre léger, Association pour la Promotion des Initiatives Locales (APIL) and Association Formation Développement Ruralité (AFDR) on 28 January 2020. A Memorandum of Collaboration will be drafted between WFP and Oeuvre Leger to create a synergy on resilience activities with the objective of integrating IDPs and host families in development activities.