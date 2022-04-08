WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

4,171 mt of food distributed

USD 2.8 million of cash distributed

USD 116.9 million six months (March 2022-August 2022) net funding requirements

909,903 people assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): In February, over 658,323 IDPs (335,063 women; 323,260 men) received WFP food assistance in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord,

Est, Nord, and Sahel regions, consisting of 2,944 mt in-kind assistance and USD 2.5 million cash-based transfers (CBTs). This includes: about 40,000 new IDPs, among which 30,500 through joint United Nations (along with UNHCR and UNICEF) emergency rapid responses; and 49,712 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children (aged 6-23 months) who also benefitted from nutritional support, as a preventive measure against malnutrition.

Assistance to refugees: WFP assisted 12,909 Malian refugees in Dori (Sahel region) with a double ration of in-kind and CBT, that covers the months of January and February. The mixed ration composed of 211 mt of in-kind food and USD 164,000 of CBT assistance. Due to insecurity and the lack of access to certain areas,

WFP could not deliver food assistance in Djibo (another town of the Sahel region where numerous refugees reside).

Nutrition: WFP supported the screening and treatment of acute moderate malnutrition (MAM) among 59,871 PLW/Gs and children (aged 6-59 months) in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est,

Nord, and Sahel regions.

Through the CRIALCES project, WFP contributed to the prevention of malnutrition among 4,216 PLW/Gs and children (aged 6-23 months).

The project further reinforces the links between nutrition and resilience activities in the Centre-Nord and Sahel regions.

Operational data enhancement: Beneficiaries registration in the SCOPE mobile application (involving the digitalization of their data) continued in the Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. SCOPE is WFP’s beneficiary and transfer management platform that supports WFP programme intervention cycle from beginning to end.

This data collection exercise concerns beneficiaries of the CRIALCES project and participants to resilience activities. It allows for the identification of beneficiaries within CBT programmes (ensuring that transfers reach the intended persons), improves the design and implementation of WFP interventions, and strengthens transparency and accountability.

Resilience: As part of the partnership between WFP and Nazi Boni University, fish stocking was carried out in a bouli (an artificial pond) that had been created through asset creation activities in the Est region. By increasing local fish production, WFP is improving the nutritional quality of household meals in targeted communities.

In the framework of the joint regional programme for the Sahel in response to COVID-19, Conflict, and Climate Change (SD3C), 1,228 participants of Food For Asset (FFA) activities, amounting to 8,596 beneficiaries were assisted with a total of USD 125,300.

Through support to smallholder farmers, WFP has rehabilitated a milk processing unit managed by a cooperative in the Centre-Nord region. Additionally, equipment is being acquired to further improve the cooperative's production conditions.