WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

3,314 mt of food distributed

USD 2.6 million of cash distributed

USD 123.4 million six months (March-August 2021) net funding requirements

801,263 people assisted in February 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): 641,314 IDPs received WFP assistance in February, across the six regions of the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord,

Est, Nord, and Sahel. WFP distributed 2,261 mt in-kind food products and USD 2.5 million via cash-based transfers (CBT).

Moreover, WFP assisted 25,433 displaced children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) with specialized nutritious food.

Assistance to refugees: During the month of February, WFP provided lifesaving assistance to 5,387 Malian refugees residing in the Sahel region. Assistance was provided through USD 75,354 CBT and 179 mt in-kind food distributed in Goudébou camp (Dori). Within the framework of an ongoing relocation operation conducted by UNHCR, WFP also offered hot nutritious meals to 1,455 refugees who moved from Mentao camp to Goudébou camp upon their arrival.

Nutrition: In February, WFP supported 27,034 children aged 6-59 months and 10,537 PLWG benefiting from its programme on the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). Activities took place in the Boucle du Mouhoun,

Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions.

Results of the 2020 SMART National Nutrition Survey were released. At the national level, the prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) among children aged 6-59 months is at 9.1 percent, of which 1.0 percent in the form of severe acute malnutrition (SAM), and 8.1 percent of MAM. The Sahel region stands out with a prevalence of GAM above critical thresholds set by WHO (i.e. 15.1 percent). At provincial level, the highest prevalence of GAM was recorded in the Séno province (Sahel region), with 16.5 percent.

Education: Via regular and emergency school feeding programmes, WFP assisted 52,965 schoolchildren with hot meals and snacks, including 4,435 girls with take-home rations (dry cereals) to reduce the dropout rates of girls.

A school was looted by non-identified armed individuals on 2 February in the Séno province. The school - where WFP assists some 160 children monthly through its regular school feeding programme - was subsequently closed. This incident represents the third of its kind affecting WFP-assisted schools in the Séno province since mid-December 2020. WFP is in the process of reviewing its supply strategy in the Sahel region to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

Resilience: Through its climate microinsurance initiative, WFP encourages farmers to invest in disaster risk reduction in order to protect their livelihoods. So far, 2,500 small producers have subscribed to the microinsurance.

In February, 407 farmers affected by drought (in six villages of the Centre-Nord region) received a compensation, amounting to over XOF 3.4 million (some USD 6,300). Beneficiaries’ resilience to climatic shocks was therefore increased, by allowing them to recover their production losses and to relaunch their agricultural activities.

Capacity strengthening: On 15-19 February, a workshop about humanitarian negotiations was facilitated by the Centre of Competence on Humanitarian Negotiation to 19 staff members of WFP and cooperating partners. It aimed to develop participants' capacity to analyse the negotiation environment in which they work and to improve their ability to plan multi stakeholder negotiation processes.