WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

6,060 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 575,779 of cash distributed

US$ 66 m six months (March-August 2020) net funding requirements

537,182 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): In February, a total of 380,702 IDPs received lifesaving assistance provided through WFP general food distribution via in-kind food distribution in the Sahel, Nord, Centre-Nord, Est and Boucle du Mouhoun and cash-based transfers in the CentreNord. A total of 339,012 beneficiaries received 5,234 mt of kind food and 41,690 beneficiaries received US$ 575,779 cashbased transfer.

In February, some 235,000 beneficiaries have been registered in WFP beneficiary information and transfer management platform (SCOPE). Beneficiary registrations are ongoing in the Centre-Nord, Est and Nord regions.

WFP is in the process of developing a project on early recovery for IDPs in the Nord region. Project foresees to strengthen livelihoods of IDPs, and host-families affected by the crisis.

Activities include capacity strengthening for IDPs and host communities in sustainable agricultural technics, training in income generating activities and awareness raising campaigns and training in nutritional education.

Assistance to refugees: WFP continues lifesaving assistance to Malian refugees in the camps of Goudébou and Mentao in the Sahel region. During the reporting period, 342.35 mt of food were distributed to 14,858 refugees including 7,993 women.

Education: Through its regular school feeding, WFP provided school meal to 36,315 pupils including 19,557 girls who received two meals per day (mid-day snack and hot lunch). A total of 125.39 mt were distributed including 32,94 mt of takehome ration and 28 mt of yogurt. The emergency school feeding was provided to 30,345 children (131.16 mt) in the Sahel, Est and Nord regions. WFP urgently needs funding to pursue this activity.

Nutrition: In February, WFP provided nutritional support to 6,514 moderately acutely malnourished children aged 6-59 months and undernourished pregnant and lactating women (PLW). WFP’s malnutrition prevention programme reached 12,575 children aged 6-23 months and 5,191 (PLWs). A total of 126.76 mt of fortified blended food were distributed.

Resilience: In the Centre-Nord region, food for assets’ participants rehabilitated eight “boulis” (dam), corresponding to 15,000 m3 of available water storage. In addition, 10 road crossing infrastructures were realized, and six nutritious vegetable gardens were developed. and half-moons.