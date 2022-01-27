WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

4,891 mt of food distributed

USD 4.3 million of cash distributed

USD 117.6 million six months (January 2022-June 2022) net funding requirements

978,918 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): There are now over 1.5 million IDPs in Burkina Faso. In December, WFP contributed to saving the lives of 641,566 IDPs (334,434 women; 307,132 men) through the distribution of 3,442 mt of in-kind food assistance and over USD 1.9 million cash-based transfers (CBT) in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions.

Moreover, specific needs of pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children aged 6-23 months were considered with the provision of nutritional supplement.

Following further waves of displacement due to attacks in the Centre-Nord, Nord and Sahel regions, WFP managed to conduct a series of rapid responses, reaching a total of 82,500 new IDPs. For the first time in Burkina Faso, most of the rapid responses were undertaken jointly with other United Nations agencies. IDPs received a “welcome package” upon their arrival, consisting of food and nutritional assistance provided by WFP as well as non-food items provided by UNHCR and UNICEF.

Assistance to refugees: In collaboration with UNHCR, WFP distributed food and cash to 11,857 refugees in the town of Dori (Sahel region). This was a significant effort, given the operational challenges linked to the displacement of refugees from Goudébou camp to Dori. WFP also provided food rations to 16,300 refugees in Djibo, covering for the months of November and December.

Nutrition: WFP supported 52,000 PLW/Gs and children (aged 6-59 months) in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions, via its moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) curative activities.

Through the regional response to the food crisis in Central Sahel (CRIALCES) project, up to 721 PLW/Gs and children (aged 6-23 months) received nutritious food. The assistance was provided via e-vouchers - which boosts local markets and has a positive impact on the economy.

On 1 December, WFP and the Ministry of Health launched a project to reduce chronic malnutrition of children aged 6-23 months, funded by the World Bank. The project will target 92,000 children in the Boucle du Mouhoun and Centre-Nord regions.

Resilience: A total of 28,449 people participated in Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities, representing a total of 199,143 beneficiaries (60 percent women). Participants jointly developed community assets including: (i) 300 hectares (ha) of half-moons used for pastoral fodder and tree planting; (ii) two basins for the purpose of collecting run-off water during the rainy season to allow supplementary irrigation of crops during pockets of drought; (iii) 10 ha of rice-growing lowlands; (iv) 71 metres of crossing structures, opening up community-based spaces such as health centres, market, school, borehole, etc; and (v) two water irrigation systems (of 6,000m3) for pastoral purposes.

WFP has also partnered with other United Nations agencies to strengthen resilience. Through the framework of a joint regional programme for the Sahel in response to COVID-19, Conflict, and Climate Change (SD3C-SEN), WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) realised 70 ha of half-moons and 345 ha of stone barriers in the Nord and Sahel regions. Long-term objectives are to increase agricultural, pastoral, and forestry productivity.

Similarly, WFP and FAO jointly strengthen the resilience of vulnerable agropastoral households in the Nord region. In December, a market garden was created to assist 84 displaced women and five host population members.

Education: WFP assisted 25,118 children from both displaced and host families through emergency school feeding activities in areas of high concentration of displacements across the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. The activities aim to support vulnerable populations with basic food needs, whilst encouraging school attendance.

Additionally, WFP continued to support the Government’s national school feeding programme in the Sahel region, reaching 44,000 school children. WFP promoted girl’s education via take-home rations of cereals to 8,264 schoolgirls. Due to insecurity and limited access, 34 schools could not be served in the Nord and the Est regions.

Social protection: On 22 December, WFP and cooperating partner (local NGO ASMADE) hosted a lessons learned workshop regarding the pilot phase of the safety nets project, implemented in peri-urban neighbourhoods of Ouagadougou. Main lessons will be used to shape a second phase of the project in 2022. Participants included the National Council for Social Protection (SP CNPS), representatives of local municipalities, and beneficiaries.

Capacity strengthening: WFP facilitated a training workshop from 6-10 December, for the early warning system (SAP) employees. The training aimed to disseminate techniques on the use of satellite imagery as agropastoral surveillance tools – to help improve early warning systems and processes.