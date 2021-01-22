WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

4,620 mt of food distributed

USD 6.4 million of cash distributed

USD 108.2 million six months (January 2021-June 2021) net funding requirements

912,201 people assisted in December 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): In December, WFP provided in-kind assistance and cash-based transfers (CBT) assistance to 725,404 IDPs spread over six regions, namely the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est,

Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel. CBT assistance was further scaled up, rising from 276,000 IDPs in November to 346,000 in December. Concentrating its efforts on the most vulnerable, WFP continued to combine general food distributions with specialized nutritious food, reaching 37,283 children aged 6-23 months and 18,256 pregnant and lactating women (PLW).

In coordination with the Government and humanitarian actors, WFP launched a response to assist over 29,000 IDPs and host-community members in hard-to-reach areas in the Oudalan province (Sahel region) where the July 2020 Cadre Harmonisé highlighted there were food insecure populations in IPC/CH phase 5. Beneficiaries received an inkind food basket comprised of cereals, pulses, and vegetable oil, along with soap to reduce the propagation of COVID-19.

Assistance to refugees: Thousands of Malian refugees moved back into the Goudébou camp (nearby Dori, Sahel region), with support from UNHCR, nine months after insecurity forced them to abandon the site. WFP assisted 4,820 beneficiaries via CBT in December.

Meanwhile in Mentao camp, access had been cut off for more than a year, following a series of attacks. Most of the refugees from this camp now reside in Djibo. Insecurity has hampered WFP from assisting refugees of Mentao camps since November 2020.

Nutrition: In December, 39,866 children aged 6-59 months and 16,465 PLW were treated for moderate acute malnutrition in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est,

Nord, and Sahel regions.

The analysis of the integrated food security phase classification of acute malnutrition, supported by WFP, highlighted that four provinces (Oudalan, Séno, Soum, and Yagha) in the Sahel region are projected to be in phase 4 (global acute malnutrition prevalence between 15 and 30 percent), marking a deterioration in the nutritional situation.

Education: WFP assisted 26,510 schoolchildren through its regular and emergency school feeding activities.

Schoolchildren received two meals per day (mid-day snack and hot lunch). 13,196 girls also received take-home rations as an incentive to remain in school, provided that they maintained minimum attendance (80 percent). Food prepositioned in two primary schools were looted by unidentified armed individuals in the Séno province, showing the volatility of the operational environment. The looting represents 0.4 percent of the total quarterly distributions via the emergency and regular school canteen programmes.