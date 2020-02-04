WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

5,005 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 238,028 cash-based transfers made

US$ 42 m six months (January-June 2020) net funding requirements

404,977 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): WFP provided lifesaving assistance to 287,291 IDPs and host-communities. The food basket comprised of cereals, pulses and vegetable oil with 4,171 mt of food distributed during the month. WFP continues to register beneficiaries in its beneficiary information and transfer management platform (SCOPE) with the objective to register 35,000 beneficiaries in the platform by the end of February 2019 in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est et du Nord.

• Assistance to refugees: During the reporting period, 23, 389 refugees living in the official camps in the Sahel region (Mentao and Goudebou) received 481 mt of food. Cash-based transfer was suspended since October 2019 for security reasons and is expected to resume in January using mobile transfer via a local partner.

• Education: As part of WFP regular school feeding programme, 43,071 students including 21,978 girls received food assistance comprising 212 mt as part of their school meals and 58 mt for take-home rations (THR) targeting girls. In addition, 81 participants were trained in emergency school feeding management and implementation in Ouahigouya (Nord region).

• Nutrition: In December, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 28,287 beneficiaries including 23,293 children aged 6-59 month and 4,994 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) as part of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment and malnutrition prevention programmes implemented in the Centre-Nord, Est, Nord and Sahel regions. Some 81 mt of nutritional products were distributed. For prevention activities through the Learning and monitoring groups for infant and young child feeding practices (GASPAs) in the Est, a total of 12 GASPAs were animated with the participation of 651 pregnant and lactating women and 548 children aged 6-23 months with 67 cases of acute malnutrition detected and referred in 12 villages.

• Resilience: Monitoring missions of food-for asset (FFA) activities were carried out in the four new community-based participatory plans (CBPP) - Tagala, Tanwoko, Nessemtenga and Namissigui. Over 420 hectares of stone cords and half-moons in the Centre-Nord region were realized.