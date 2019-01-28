WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

592 mt of food assistance distributed

US$700,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.5 m six months net funding requirements (January-June 2019), representing 7% of total

89,300 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

Assistance to Malian refugees: On 26 and 28 December 2018, WFP and partners organised two small ruminant fairs on the official refugee settlements of Goudebou and Mentao (Sahel region). UNHCR, the National Committee for Refugees and WFP jointly identified 320 households vulnerable to food insecurity to benefit from this activity. Each household received 6 to 10 sheeps and/or goats for breeding purposes. They also received 10 bags of fodder, 10 salt licks and nonfood items. Each household received the equivalent of about USD 840 including trainings and veterinary observation of the animals. The main objective of this activity was to promote self-reliance for vulnerable refugee households leading to a progressive shift from humanitarian food assistance to self-reliance. In December, 366 mt of food commodities were distributed to some 22,300 refugees (53 percent women).

Resilience: From January to November 2018, WFP reached more than 282,300 vulnerable people through resilience activities. Three community-based participatory planning (CBPP) exercises were realized allowing participants from Centre-North and Sahel regions to carry out food assistance for asset (FFA) activities in a total of 16 sites involving 11 villages. To support the development of FFA activities, 22 field level agreements valued at USD 127,000 were signed with 16 cooperating partners in the four targeted regions: CentreNorth, East, North and Sahel.

Capacity strengthening: In December, WFP organized two workshops in Kaya (Centre-North region) and BoboDioulasso (Hauts-Bassins region) to connect farmers organisation members of the purchase for progress (P4P) initiative to institutional buyers. Smallholder farmers were able to make offers of quality food commodities based on the needs expressed by municipalities in charge of purchasing local commodities for the school canteens implemented in their respective localities. Both workshops provided discussion frameworks for a total of 51 communes and 17 farmers organizations, especially on how to develop commercial relations. Similar workshops will be further organized as Municipalities receive subsidies from the Government to supply national school canteens, hence representing new market opportunities for farmers’ organisations.

Nutrition: In December 2018, WFP assisted about 30,810 beneficiaries with 141 mt of nutritional products in East, North and Sahel regions. Beneficiaries included 21,820 children aged 6-59 months and 8,990 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) suffering from Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). A workshop on nutrition-sensitive activities was also organized for some 481school teachers in Dori in the Sahel region from 18 to 21 December 2018. The training topics comprised modules on the school canteens programme implementation and the WFP gender policy 2015-2020.