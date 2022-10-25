WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

2,158 mt of food distributed

USD 7.1 million cash-based transfers made

USD 90.4 million six-month (September 2022-February 2023) net funding requirements

1,057,750 people assisted* in August 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

In August 2022, OCHA published an addendum to the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Burkina Faso which increased the number of people in need of assistance to 4.9 million (40 percent increase), bringing the total funding requirements to USD 805 million.

Updated information on the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) was published the same month by the Government of Burkina Faso, following data processing which removed duplicates and accounted for returnees. As a result, the number of IDPs was revised from 1.9 to 1.5 million as of 30 April 2022.

Access to people in need of life-saving assistance remains a challenge.

As of August 2022, over 510,000 people are estimated to be located in hard-to-reach areas under blockade by non-state armed groups. Most concerningly, in Djibo – a town where WFP can only provide cash-based transfers (as food delivery by road has not been possible since January 2022) – people find themselves at a risk of alarming levels of hunger and malnutrition because the markets are not functional.

Assistance to IDPs: In August 2022, WFP provided unconditional assistance to 735,000 IDPs. The assistance is provided through two modalities (in-kind food and cash-based transfers) depending on the context. Of the 1.5 million IDPs registered by the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), 1.1 million (73 percent) are concentrated in the regions of Sahel, Centre-Nord and Nord located near Mali. Insecurity caused by non-state armed groups make vulnerable communities hardly accessible and continues to pose serious challenges to the humanitarian community. Accessing hard-to-reach areas though helicopters, WFP provided assistance to over 2,230 households (11,470 beneficiaries) through the delivery of 39 mt of nutritional products to treat malnutrition in August.

Assistance to refugees: In August 2022, WFP’s food assistance reached 13,000 refugees with in-kind and cash assistance to provide their basic food needs. As of August 2022, Burkina Faso hosted 29,000 refugees, 96 percent of whom were from Mali.

Lean Season: In August 2022, WFP continued to provide emergency food assistance to vulnerable populations affected by lean season hardship. In total, WFP supported 235,000 beneficiaries during the month.

Nutrition: As part of its moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme, WFP provided specialized nutritious foods to over 10,570 children aged 6-59 months, and 4,310 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs). In addition, 26,340 children aged 6-23 months (52 percent girls and 48 percent boys) received nutrition assistance to prevent malnutrition. In the framework of the Response to the Food Crisis in the Central Sahel (CRIALCES) project, WFP contributed to the prevention of malnutrition for an additional 3,960 PLWGs and 6,260 children aged 6-23 months.

School feeding: WFP continued its support for the UNICEF-EDUCO remedial classes initiative targeting internally displaced children. In August, over 4,200 schoolchildren received hot meals in 28 schools across the Centre-Nord region.

Resilience: In August 2022, WFP continued the implementation of its integrated resilience programme across all intervention areas, namely in the four regions of Sahel, Nord, Centre-Nord, and Est. Among others, beneficiaries participating in WFP’s food assistance for assets (FFA) activities created various community assets including the sowing of 240 hectares of rehabilitated land, the production of 8,000 seedlings, and the reforestation of 400 hectares of land. Through these activities, WFP aims to increasing vulnerable communities’ capacity to withstand and recover from shocks and stressors. Environment-focused activities included the construction of 38 manure pits, the production of 742 mt of compost, and the manufacturing of 850 improved stoves. Moreover, 5,000 seedlings were planted in four villages in the commune of Boussouma as a mitigation measure following the development of four lowlands for rice production.