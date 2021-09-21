WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

8,499 mt of food distributed

USD 3.8 million of cash distributed

USD 128 million six months (September 2021 - February 2022) net funding requirements

1,372,352 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): In August, WFP provided food assistance (CBT and in-kind) to 520,996 IDPs (269,019 women and 251,977 men) in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. A total of 52,506 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children aged 6-23 months received 330 mt of nutritional products, which are essential to prevent malnutrition among these vulnerable groups.

On 15 and 18 August, WFP conducted a special operation to distribute assistance in Tin-Akoff, via UNHAS. Tin-Akoff, located in the Sahel region at the border with Mali, is an area isolated by conflict where humanitarian needs are critical. Overall, 2,162 IDPs received 18 mt of food and 2 mt of specialized nutritious food aimed at preventing acute malnutrition in PLW/Gs and children aged 6-23 months.

Assistance to refugees: During the month of August, WFP assisted 11,659 Malian refugees of Goudébou camp, located near Dori in the Sahel region. For security reasons, WFP distributed coupled rations for the months of July and August to refugees residing in Djibo.

Lean season response: In August, WFP reached 636,631 people at risk of food insecurity during the lean season (June-August) in the Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions (333,077 women and 303,554 men). WFP lean season assistance consisted of USD 1.8 million in CBT, 3,710 mt of food items, and 140 mt of nutritional support to prevent malnutrition among 64,866 children aged 6-23 months and PLW/Gs.

Nutrition: In addition to its malnutrition prevention activities, WFP also enhanced the screening process and treatment of 19,278 malnourished PLW/Gs and 37,329 malnourished children aged 6-59 months in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions - where malnutrition levels are the highest.

Resilience: For the celebration of the National Tree Day on 4 August, WFP supported the creation of a community baobab park for nutritional purposes in the village of M'bamga (Dori commune, Sahel region). Thus, 2,400 baobab trees were planted on this one-hectare site, which is fenced and monitored by the community. In addition, WFP implemented community nurseries in the Sahel region, which produced 21,900 other nutritious and drought resistant plants, mainly baobab, Ziziphus mauritiana and moringa. These were planted in households, also responsible for their maintenance. In the Est region, 6,300 seedlings of various species were planted during the month of August as part of reforestation activities.

WFP completed the installation of modern irrigation systems in the villages of Goulghin and Ringuema (Kaya commune, Centre-Nord region). Such infrastructures allow the irrigation of school gardens, nutrient gardens and fishponds, as well as the supply of drinking water to schools. These were especially welcomed by community women who are relieved of the daily chore of fetching water for crop irrigation.

Education: In response to a request from the authorities and in collaboration with the Education Cluster, WFP supported remedial classes in five of the regions harshly hit by insecurity (Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions). WFP reached 14,769 pupils providing hot meals through its emergency school feeding programme.

Social Protection: WFP continued to facilitate trainings in the framework of a safety net project targeting 2,500 vulnerable girls living in peri-urban neighbourhoods of Ouagadougou. In August, 160 girls were trained on revenue generating activities including soap manufacturing, cereals processing technology, and entrepreneurship.

The Council of Ministers adopted a decree on 30 July on the creation of a Unified Social Registry (USR) of poor and vulnerable people in the country to be signed by the President of Burkina Faso in the following weeks. WFP is an active member of a Social Registry Technical Task Force that provides technical support to the Government for the construction of a comprehensive and standardized USR in Burkina Faso.