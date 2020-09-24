WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

14,810 mt of food distributed

USD 3 million of cash distributed

USD 76 million six months (September 2020-February 2021) net funding requirements

1,173,306 people assisted in August 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): In August,

WFP assisted 625,989 IDPs and host family members in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. Each received either an average of 20 kg of food items or USD 16 cash-based entitlement. A total of 10,819 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and 28,984 children aged 6-23 months received nutritional support.

Assistance to refugees: In the Sahel region, WFP provided assistance to 2,678 Malian refugees, including 1,393 women. A total of 95 mt of in-kind food was distributed during the month of August in the refugee camp of Goudébou.

Distribution to the Mentao refugee camp remains suspended since July due to insecurity that hampers the delivery of food items. Discussions are ongoing between WFP and UNHCR to explore the use of alternative assistance modalities with regards to the challenging security context.

Lean season response: WFP continued to assist people vulnerable to food insecurity during the ongoing lean season. In August, WFP reached 498,376 beneficiaries in the Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions, with a total of 6,159 mt of food and over USD 1 million distributed. WFP also provided nutritional products to 19,107 PLW and 28,068 children aged 6-23 months.

Nutrition: The results of a Rapid SMART (Standardised Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions) nutrition survey in areas of high concentration of IDPs (Est, Centre-Nord, Nord, and Sahel regions) outlined worrying nutritional situations in all the covered areas. In several municipalities of the CentreNord and Sahel regions, the global acute malnutrition (GAM) above the critical thresholds as defined by WHO (>15 percent) were observed in children aged 6-59 months, both among displaced people and the host population.

Besides undertaking prevention of moderate acute malnutrition activities among IDPs, host communities, and food insecure households during the lean season, WFP also undertook screening of moderate acute malnutrition and ensured treatment support to 8,629 undernourished children aged 6-59 months and 2,719 undernourished PLW.

Resilience: In the Sahel region, WFP trained 25 farmers on the use of Compostaterre Kits, which consist of a plant shredder harnessed to a tricycle and protective equipment. Compostaterre allow users to produce quality organic compost in an intensive manner. This activity took place on 28 and 29 August, as part of a Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS) project implemented in partnership with Green Cross Burkina Faso and the Government.

The project aims to train 75 persons. Six Compostaterre Kits were purchased for the benefit of farmers' organizations in the localities of Kallo in the Sahel region, Toécé in the Centre-Nord, and Banogo in the Est.