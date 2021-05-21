WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, April 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): First introduced in March 2021, the vulnerability-based targeting of IDPs became fully effective in April. This approach enables to reach those most in need, bringing down the target from 800,000 to 600,000 most vulnerable IDPs, classified as poor and very poor. WFP will continue to assist new IDPs unconditionally for three months, during which WFP will undertake all relevant socioeconomic assessments for their targeting.

In April, WFP undertook in-kind food distributions and cashbased transfers (CBT), reaching 570,000 IDPs in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. In addition, 13,521 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and 33,864 children aged 6-23 months benefited from nutritional support.

Assistance to refugees: Despite high insecurity in the Sahel region, WFP delivered assistance to refugees residing in the town of Djibo and in Goudébou camp (near Dori) in April. A total of 17,749 Malian refugees received lifesaving assistance consisting of nutritious food items and direct cash transfers.

Lean season: Under the auspices of the Food Security Cluster, WFP organised a two-day workshop on 21-22 April, gathering all stakeholders involved in the lean season response [Government, donors, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), partners, etc.] to take stock of lessons learned from previous years, and plan the 2021 response.

WFP plans to assist 1.4 million people during the 2021 lean season. To this end, WFP issued an advocacy note, flagging urgent needs and related implications on affected populations if assistance is not provided.

Nutrition: WFP supported the screening and subsequent care of 32,292 acutely malnourished children aged 6-59 months and 13,024 PLW/Gs across Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions.

Education: WFP improved the food intake of schoolchildren by providing hot meals and snacks to 131,930 boys and girls and dry take-home rations to 15,501 girls (to provide a nutritional incentive for girls to attend school). Emergency and regular school feeding activities took place in in the Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions.

Resilience: WFP supported 46,595 households (corresponding to 326,165 beneficiaries) who participated in asset creation activities. WFP provided them with technical assistance and food assistance through CBTs (USD 3 million was distributed during the first trimester of 2021).