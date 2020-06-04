WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

7,659.9 mt of food assistance distributed USD 1.9 m of cash distributed

USD 54 m six months (May-October 2020) net funding requirements

657,334 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): So far in April, WFP assisted 432,444 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 22,260 members of host families in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord and Sahel regions with a total of 7,158 mt of food. In addition, 71,866 beneficiaries residing in the CentreNord region received USD 967,537 via a cash-based transfer through mobile money. Nutritional support was provided to 20,914 children aged 6-23 months and 11,703 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) as part of the prevention of acute malnutrition programme.

Assistance to refugees: WFP continued to provide assistance to Malian refugees residing in the Sahel region. Despite the insecurity affecting humanitarian access as well as the mobility and security of refugees, WFP, and other actors present in the camps, assisted a total of 5,744 refugees with in-kind food assistance.

Discussions are ongoing between WFP, UNHCR and Vétérinaires Sans Frontières (VSF) to readjust activities following refugee’s displacement from Goudébou camp to the town of Dori for security reasons. With the COVID-19 outbreak, the animal fair which was initially planned for the 20 May to support refugee’s empowerment, actors are now opting to replace this activity with a distribution of 10 small ruminants to each of the 400 targeted households (200 refugees and 200 host-families).

Education: As schools are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions,

WFP continues to monitor the situation with the Ministry of Education and Education Cluster to resume assistance as soon as schools reopen.

Nutrition: A total of 12,685 beneficiaries including 10,153 children aged 6-59 months suffering from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and some 2,532 PLW received specialized nutritious food in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord and Sahel regions.

Resilience: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, community activities have been stopped since 24 March, to avoid the propagation of the virus. Activities continued in April are those deemed critical (more than 75% completed) to prevent the loss of the works if not completed, particularly with the upcoming rainy season. To comply with the government restrictions in terms of grouping, cooperating partners re-grouped participants in small groups of 6 to work in turn to finalize their activities. In the Centre-Nord region, 144 participants managed to build 24 wells near gardens on three different sites in the commune of Boussouma. In the Est, Nord and Sahel regions, a total of 111,950 beneficiaries received USD 952,866 cash-based transfer and 385 beneficiaries received 5.93 mt of in-kind food for activities they have conducted in March.