WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

556 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 172,082 cash-based transfers made

US$ 28.4 m six months net funding requirements (May-October 2019), representing 44% of total

165,765 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• Assistance to refugees: In April 2019, WFP provided food assistance to 22,566 refugees in the two official camps of Goudebou and Mentao (Sahel region). A total of 179 mt of inkind food and USD 172,082 cash-based transfer were distributed.

• Assistance to IDPs: WFP food and nutrition assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) is ongoing. As of 15 April, WFP provided assistance to 40,000 IDPs including 6,850 IDPs who received 108 mt of food staple in April. The food security group under the leadership of WFP assisted 88,518 IDPs in four regions (from January to April 2019). Monthly distributions will continue in the four regions most affected by insecurity (Centre-North, East North and Sahel).

• Education: WFP provided breakfast and hot lunches to some 43,149 schoolchildren in Dori and Djibo attending class in the Sahel region with 147.5 mt of food. Beneficiaries include 21,094 school girls. Out the total of beneficiaries, 6,722 children (boys and girls) received yogurt totalled at 15.5 mt. a total of 4,688 school girls who maintained a minimum attendance rate of 80 percent received, 46,8 mt of take-home rations (THR) in the form of dry cereals.

• Nutrition: In April, WFP provided nutritional support to 29,290 people including 25,690 children aged 6-59 month and some 3,600 pregnant women and lactating mothers (PLW) with a total of 106 mt of nutritional products. Vegetables are cultivated in the nutritive school garden in Selbo (Sahel region) as a complementary activity to WFP’s school feeding project and are carried out in partnership with the Ministries of education; agriculture and health.

• Resilience: During the reporting period, a total of 9,200 participants (64,274 beneficiaries with 60 percent of women) invested themselves in food assistance for assets (FFA) creation. Following the capacity strengthening of 10 nurserymen, 9,000 seedlings were planted in five nurseries, including four in the East region and one in the Sahel region.

In the Centre North region, the fencing of eight gardens of 1,250 m2 each is on-going. In the three regions, rehabilitation activities through soil conservation and restoration techniques took place on an area of 120 ha, 13 mt of compost were produced for gardening purposes and 1,063 m3 of rubbles were collected for lowland development.

• Capacity strengthening: Under the P4P project, 15 members of community based participatory planning villages (Djoraro, Diakpalga, Harga, Diaka, Banogo) were trained on the use of post-harvest equipment, in the commune of Thion (East region).

• A field mission in the North-Centre and the East regions were carried out to identify the worst years of drought to ensure that the insurance model is conform to the ground realities. In addition, a workshop on the response in case of a drought was held on 30 April 2019 with WFP partners during which the Action Plan of the response in case of drought was approved.

• In the framework of the replenishment of the national food safety stock (SONAGESS), an evaluation of the famers organisations (FOs) participating in the call for tenders was carried out.

Furthermore, a waiver has been signed with an insurance partner as part of the implementation of the pilot of the micro agricultural insurance in Burkina Faso