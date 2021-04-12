Burkina Faso
WFP Burkina Faso: 2020 Key Facts and Figures
Attachments
7 KEY FACTS ABOUT WFP OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO
Scale-up of the emergency operations: food assistance, emergency nutrition, emergency school feeding
Scale-up of the resilience programme to strengthen community and household resilience to food insecurity and shocks
Scale-up of the micro insurance for smallholder farmers to accompany them in the event of climate-related shocks (drought, flooding)
92% increase of the number of people assisted compared to 2019
Launch of United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operations to support humanitarian actors access to hard-to-reach locations
Activation of the Logistics Cluster to enhance humanitarian actors operational response on the ground
54 partners in country (Government, United Nations agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations)