WFP Burkina Faso: 2020 Key Facts and Figures

7 KEY FACTS ABOUT WFP OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO

Scale-up of the emergency operations: food assistance, emergency nutrition, emergency school feeding

Scale-up of the resilience programme to strengthen community and household resilience to food insecurity and shocks

Scale-up of the micro insurance for smallholder farmers to accompany them in the event of climate-related shocks (drought, flooding)

92% increase of the number of people assisted compared to 2019

Launch of United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operations to support humanitarian actors access to hard-to-reach locations

Activation of the Logistics Cluster to enhance humanitarian actors operational response on the ground