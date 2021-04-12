Burkina Faso

WFP Burkina Faso: 2020 Key Facts and Figures

7 KEY FACTS ABOUT WFP OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO

  • Scale-up of the emergency operations: food assistance, emergency nutrition, emergency school feeding

  • Scale-up of the resilience programme to strengthen community and household resilience to food insecurity and shocks

  • Scale-up of the micro insurance for smallholder farmers to accompany them in the event of climate-related shocks (drought, flooding)

  • 92% increase of the number of people assisted compared to 2019

  • Launch of United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operations to support humanitarian actors access to hard-to-reach locations

  • Activation of the Logistics Cluster to enhance humanitarian actors operational response on the ground

  • 54 partners in country (Government, United Nations agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations)

