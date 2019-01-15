West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 – 14 January 2019)

BURKINA FASO

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED OVER INSECURITY

The authorities on 11 January extended by six months the state of emergency in several northern provinces where attacks by armed groups have surged in recent months, including one on 10 January that killed 12 people. The extended state of emergency is likely to have an impact on access by aid groups and populations of the affected areas. The violence has displaced more than 5,000 people over the past week.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID WORKER KILLED IN ARMED RAID

Armed men broke into the compound of an aid group in the northern Batangafo town on 5 January, killing an aid worker, the first in 2019.

The aid organization has relocated some of its workers from the town. Central African Republic is one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian workers. In 2018, 396 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel and assets were recorded, 59 more than in 2017. At least 17 premises or warehouses were looted, 30 aid group vehicles and 25 humanitarian organizations were forced to suspend operations.

$430 MILLION NEEDED FOR 2019 AID REPSONSE

The humanitarian community on 7 January requested for US$430.7 million to assist 1.7 million affected by the protracted violence.

Violence has escalated across the country in the past two years, worsening the plight of many conflict-hit people and complicating aid delivery. The number of attacks against aid workers rose in 2018, while more than 1,000 incidents of civilian protection rights violations were reported. The response plan focuses on providing critical life-saving and protection assistance as well as a dignified life for the conflict-affected.

CHAD

MEASLES OUTBREAK SPREADS FURTHER

A total of 166 measles cases were recorded in the week ending on 3 January, up from 134 the week before, according to the health authorities. Most of the cases are in the capital N’Djamena. The outbreak has been reported in 56 of the country’s 117 health districts. The outbreak emerged in the central Hadjer Lamis region in May 2018, spread to east and north and is currently spreading towards the south.

In 2018, 5,336 suspected measles cases and 96 deaths were recorded. Outbreak control measures have been set up in all the affected health districts. The risk of measles propagation is high in Chad due to limited access to healthcare and low immunization coverage.

NIGERIA

OVER 30,000 UPROOTED AS VIOLENCE SURGES

More than 30,000 people have been displaced by recent fighting between troops and armed groups in the country’s north-east region.

Clashes on 26 December in the remote Baga town forced thousands of people to flee to already congested displacement sites in Maiduguri, the capital of the conflict-hit Borno state. An attempted attack on Monguno town on 28 December also forced several people to flee their homes.

CONFLICT FORCES PULL OUT OF 260 AID WORKERS

Conflict has forced the withdrawal of around 260 aid workers from three local government areas (Monguno, Kala/Balge and Kukawa) since November 2018, affecting the delivery of humanitarian assistance to hundreds of thousands of people. It is the largest pull out of aid workers since international aid response was scaled up in 2016. While aid workers have started to return to some areas, insecurity is preventing a full resumption of humanitarian operations.