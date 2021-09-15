West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (7-13 September 2021)

BURKINA FASO

FLOODS KILL NINE PEOPLE

Since June, floods and strong winds have killed nine people and left 87 injured, affecting about 21,000 people, across 22 towns in 15 provinces. The government and humanitarian partners are providing assistance to respond to the needs of affected people, including food, hygiene kits, and cash transfers to rehabilitate damaged houses.

SPIKE IN DISPLACEMENT

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, violence has been forcing an average of 55,000 people a month to flee their homes since April, almost three times the average monthly figure between October 2020 and March 2021. An estimated 275,000 newly displaced people have been recorded since April, bringing the total number to more than 1.4 million IDPs, with displacements recorded in 274 communes out of 302. The government and humanitarian partners are mobilizing to increase humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons and vulnerable host populations.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE KILLS AN AID WORKER, INJURE THREE OTHERS

On 9 September, a humanitarian worker was killed while on duty when his vehicle hit an explosive device in the north-western Ouham Pendé prefecture. Three other humanitarians sustained injuries and were evacuated to Paoua town, in the same prefecture, for treatment. Between January and August 2021, 27 incidents involving explosive ordnances claimed the lives of at least 14 civilians and injured 21 others and two UN MINUSCA peacekeepers in the west. The suspected presence of explosive devices prevents humanitarian workers from assisting communities that have been severely affected by the conflict.

CHAD

OVER 79,000 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODS

As of 8 September, more than 79,000 people have been directly affected by floods across the country. Tandjilé province in the southwest continues to be the most affected, followed by Mandoul in the south. The other affected provinces are Ouaddaï, Hadjer Lamis, Moyen-Chari and Ennedi Ouest. Damages caused by floods have impacted 45,000 farmers, with more than 21,000 hectares of crops flooded. Further damage is expected as forecasts predict above-average rainfall across most of the country in the coming weeks. Humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the situation to provide a timely response.

CENTRAL SAHEL

13 MILLION CHILDREN ARE OUT OF SCHOOL

Extreme poverty, climate change, and conflict are having devastating impacts on children’s lives across Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates these challenges. In recent years, an escalation in violence has led to an increase in deaths, displacement, and grave violations against children. One in five people requires humanitarian assistance in the region. Five million are children. Due to increasing insecurity and COVID-19, 13 million children are out of school in the Central Sahel. Even before the pandemic, more than 4,000 schools had been forced to close due to escalating violence. This not only has a devastating impact on children’s learning and future but also exposes them to greater risk of early marriage, child labour, or recruitment by armed groups, in addition to lasting impact on their mental health, wellbeing and development.