West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (7-13 December 2021)

DR CONGO

INSECURITY CONTINUES TO HINDER HUMANITARIAN AID IN NORTH-KIVU

The recent weeks have seen a string of security incidents that affect aid organizations’ operations. On 11 December, two aid workers were released after having been held hostage for 11 days in the area of Kasengesi, 20 km away from Goma city, the capital of North-Kivu province. This was the fourth incident targeting aid workers in this area since the start of the year, including two against a medical organization in July and August. Moreover, the week before, an organization’s convoy was ambushed in the southern part of Lubero territory, leaving staff injured. In Beni territory, a truck carrying food for another organization was torched down, delaying the distribution for about 33,300 people. In Masisi territory, an international organization has also suspended its operations in and around Kalembe, following two successive security incidents. All these suspensions have delayed much-needed aid to tens of thousands of civilians, including displaced persons, in North-Kivu.

BURKINA FASO

RENEWED ATTACKS CAUSE DISPLACEMENT & ACCESS CHALLENGES

On 12 December, a non-state armed group (NSAG) attacked a civil self-defense group and set homes and businesses on fire in Ouidingui locality, in Loroum province, North region, causing loss of livestock and forcing people to flee. On the same day, an ambulance was hijacked on the road between Titao town, in Louroum province and Ouahigouya, in Yatenga province. Patients were ordered out of the vehicle and the assailants fled with the driver and a medical staff member. Since 3 December, Loroum province has been experiencing an upsurge of NSAG attacks, with 14 self-defense group members killed on 9 December and increasing kidnappings and killings of civilians. The deteriorating security situation has led some 40,000 people from Loroum province to flee to nearby towns. At the same time, the presence of NSAGs and improvised explosive devices in the province make roads inaccessible and hamper the provision of humanitarian assistance.

NIGERIA

OVER 500 NEWLY DISPLACED WITHOUT SHELTER IN PULKA TOWN

Humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about the increasing number of new internally displaced persons (IDP) arriving in Pulka town, in Gwoza local government area (LGA) in Borno state. Reception centres in the town have been congested beyond capacity due to the lack of space to build additional shelters in the camps. About 500 people are currently sleeping in open spaces, which exposes them to protection and health risks and harsh weather conditions. Humanitarian organizations are setting up communal shelters and have distributed essential non-food items to the most vulnerable. They are also scaling up water trucking activities to mitigate acute shortages and the threat of water-borne diseases in Pulka town, which is the main epicentre of the ongoing cholera outbreak in the state.

ARMED FIGHTERS SET HOMES AND FACILITIES ABLAZE IN BIU LGA

On 12 December, non-state armed groups (NSAG) launched simultaneous attacks on Debiro and Tarfa Bulama communities in Biu local government area (LGA), in Borno state, setting several civilian homes ablaze and vandalizing communal facilities. Residents fled the affected areas as NSAG members fired sporadic shots. Previous attacks in recent months targeted electricity and telecommunications facilities in the LGA. Similarly to late 2020, the onset of the dry season has been marked by a spike in attacks targeting civilian locations in southern LGAs of Borno State including Biu, Hawul, Chibok, and Askira.