West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (5 - 11 October 2021)

BURKINA FASO

NEW DISPLACEMENTS IN SAHEL REGION

Thousands of people have fled their homes in the northern Sahel region over the weekend of 9 October, as movements of non-state armed groups (NSAG) were reported in the region.Early estimates noted some 909 internally displaced persons (IDPs), including a majority of women and children, arrived in Dori, capital of the Sahel region, from Makoye and Oursi in Oudalan province; 905 IDPsarrived in Djibo, the provincial seat of Soum province and largest IDP concentration area in the western part of the Sahel region; and 433 persons arrived in Sebba, coming from the Mansila area.

CAMEROON

THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN UNABLE TO RETURN TO SCHOOL IN THE NW REGION

On 6 September, the 2021-2022 academic year resumed in Cameroon, including for 118,104 students enrolled in the North-West region primary and secondary schools.

However, following the announcement of two consecutive lockdowns from 15 September to 8 October by non-state armed groups (NSAGs), only 28 per cent of primary schools, and 34 per cent of secondary schools remained operational during this period, affecting 35 per cent of the enrolled student population, namely 35,077 children (47 per cent girls in primary school and 50 per cent girls in secondary education). The lockdown led to the suspension of schools and community learning spaces in most localities and also worsened the already alarming situation where 23 per cent of schools were non-operational.

NIGER

HUNDREDS OF SCHOOLS REMAIN CLOSED IN 2021 IN TILLABERI REGION

According to the Tillabéri Regional Department of Education, 377 schools remain closed due to insecurity in the region, affecting 31,728 children, including 16,000 girls who can no longer go to school. In 2020, more than 300 schools were closed across the country, affecting nearly 22,000 children. Access to schools in insecure areas is restricted, hampering efforts to support children affected by armed violence. UNICEF estimates that up to 80 per cent of children in some areas may be psychologically traumatized, preventing them from reaching their full potential as adults.

DR CONGO

HUMANITARIAN PARTNERS MOBILIZE RESPONSE TO NEW EBOLA OUTBREAK

The Congolese authorities declared a new Ebola outbreak on 8 October, after a child who died on 6 October was confirmed positive for Ebola in the Butsili health zone of Beni, in North Kivu province. Health authorities are finalizing a plan that will guide the response and help mobilize resources. Several humanitarian actors already have personnel, medicines, and equipment available locally, which will be quickly mobilized for the response. WHO has announced that vaccines will be deployed to the area. This new outbreak comes five months after the latest epidemic, which lasted for three months and during which 12 cases were recorded, with six deaths. Prior to that, the country experienced its longest outbreak between August 2018 and June 2020, leaving some 2,200 dead