West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 October - 10 October 2022)

BURKINA FASO

On 5 October, the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) delivered 2.5 Metric Tons (MT) of nutritional food to Djibo village to support 250 malnourished children and 155 pregnant and lactating women. On 6 October, an additional 6.5 MT of nutritional food, medicines and therapeutic milk was also transported to Djibo. The village has been surrounded by armed groups since May 2022 and is the focus of national attention since the attack on the resupply convoy on 26 September left the town’s markets unreplenished and closed and exacerbated people’s needs. National authorities moved 60 MT of food aid via a military operation using helicopters, as part of the national lean season response, where about 370,000 people need humanitarian aid.

GHANA

Torrential rainfall killed one person and caused the disappearance of others, affecting the Greater Accra Region, southern Ghana, causing floods due to the water release of the Weija Dam, and resulting in displacement and damage. According to media reports, approximately 1,500 people have been displaced, 25 rescued, and 1,000 houses flooded in Ga South Municipal District, western Greater Accra Region. In addition, the water supply has been interrupted in some areas following the releases of the dam. Further heavy rainfall could trigger additional flooding in low-lying communities near rivers and dams.

CAMEROON

As of 4 October, Cholera disease killed 254 persons and affected another 12,517, according to the ministry of public health. The disease mostly affected the south-west region since the beginning of the outbreak in October 2021. Humanitarian organizations continue to support the ministry of public health to scale up health, water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions, to reduce the mortality due to cholera and curb the spread of the epidemic in centre, littoral and west regions were the epidemic remains endemic.

As of 10 October, floods led to the death of at least 10 persons and affected about 180,000 people in the Mayo-Danay and Logone et Chari division. Over 26 villages and a hundred schools have been completely flooded, as well as over 10,000 hectares of fields in the Logone et Chari division, in the Extrême-Nord province, which might risk exacerbating food insecurity in the region. Humanitarian organizations and local authorities are mobilizing to provide support, where needs in food, shelter, health, water, sanitation, and hygiene are critical. However, the response remains limited due to lack of financial resources.