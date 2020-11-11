West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 Nov - 11 Nov 2020)

REGIONAL

NORTH-EAST NIGERIA AND BURKINA FASO EDGING CLOSER TO FAMINE

North-east Nigeria and Burkina Faso are among the world’s hunger hotspots with the highest risk. Vulnerable communities could slip into famine within months if conditions deteriorate any further, FAO and WFP warned. In Burkina Faso, 3.3 million people are in the emergency phase of food security, almost three times the number of 2019. In Nigeria 8.7 million were projected to face acute food insecurity in July-August 2020. Across the region, food insecurity has increased dramatically due to deteriorating conflict, displacement and COVID-related impacts on employment and access to food.

CAMEROON

11 TEACHERS KIDNAPPED IN NORTH-WEST

Unidentified armed men on 3 November kidnapped eleven teachers from a school in Kumbo, North-West region. On 4 November, armed men attacked a college in Limbe, South West region, tortured teachers and children and damaged school facilities. The same day, nine school children were kidnapped and later released in Fundong, North West region. This is the latest of a series of attacks against education by non-State armed groups aiming to enforce a no school policy in the two regions. The UN Resident Coordinator strongly condemned the repeated attacks against education and called for an immediate end to violence against schools.

CHAD

388 000 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODS

Record rainfall in this year’s rainy season has impacted 20 out of 23 provinces in Chad, with 388,000 people affected. Floods caused the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, along with loss of food stocks, destruction of cultivated lands, and cattle death. The affected populations urgently need food, WASH, non-food items (NFI) and livelihoods. Humanitarian partners continue to work with the Government to follow up on the situation and monitor the response provided and still required.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

17 PEOPLE KILLED IN SOUTH KIVU

According to a report by the regional Protection Cluster, at least seventeen people, including humanitarian workers, were kidnapped in October 2020 in South Kivu province. On 6 November, the Humanitarian Coordinator in DRC called on Congolese authorities to prioritize the protection of humanitarian operations and warned about the risk that humanitarian actors may be forced to withdraw from insecure areas if incidents continue.

MALI

IDPs NUMBER INCREASE BY 57% IN THE MENAKA REGION

From July to October, the number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in the Menaka region has increased from 21,000 to nearly 33,000 due to fights between nonstate groups and military operations in the Niger border. All identified households received assistance in cash, NFI, food and healthcare. Some of the areas are still not accessible to aid workers due to insecurity. OCHA continues to advocate for access and security of humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities.