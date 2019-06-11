11 Jun 2019

West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 - 10 June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (261.39 KB)

BURKINA FASO

Ar least 19 killed in armed attack

Armed assailants on 9 June killed at least 19 people in the northern Arbinda district. The attack was one of the deadliest in recent weeks. Arbinda hosts some 16,000 people displaced by violence. In late March, more than 60 people were killed in an armed raid, also northern Burkina Faso. The persistent violence has now uprooted over 170,000 people from their homes, a three-fold increase since the start of the year. Many of the displaced have sought refuge in areas with limited humanitarian access.

DR CONGO

Ebola cases surpass 2,000

Ebola cases have surpassed 2,000, however, the trend has been declining in recent weeks due to improved security and access to communities, WHO reported on 4 June. In late May, 88 confirmed cases were reported each week compared with a weekly peak of 126 in April. Katwa, Mandima and Beni health zones have witnessed the most significant decline. As of 8 June, 2,056 confirmed and probable cases had been reported since the outbreak started in August 2018.

Measles epidemic declared

Health authorities on 10 June declared a measles epidemic, with 87,000 suspected cases reported (as of 19 May) since the start of the year. So far, 23 of the country’s 26 provinces have been affected. There has been an increase of over 700 per cent in cases compared with the same period in 2018. Some 2.3 million children were vaccinated in April. Around 1.4 million others are targeted in a new round of vaccination. In the whole of 2018, around 65,000 cases were reported in 18 provinces.

MALI

Nearly 100 killed at village armed raid

Armed attackers on 10 June raided Sobane-Kou village in the central Mopti region, killing at least 95 people and torching houses. UN Secretary-General expressed outrage at the attack and called on Malian authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice. No one has claimed responsibility. In March, around 160 people were killed in a raid on a village, also in central Mali which has witnessed recurrent armed attacks in recent months. The humanitarian community will undertake a rapid assessment of needs.

NIGER

Gunmen abduct 26 villagers

Gunmen on 10 June abducted 13 people during a raid on Langari village in the southern Diffa region. The kidnapping came days after armed attackers raided another village and kidnapped 10 women and three children. Since January, armed attacks against civilians have risen sharply in Diffa, claiming more than 150 lives and over 100 people, including women and children, abducted.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.