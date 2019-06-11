West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (4 - 10 June 2019)

BURKINA FASO

Ar least 19 killed in armed attack

Armed assailants on 9 June killed at least 19 people in the northern Arbinda district. The attack was one of the deadliest in recent weeks. Arbinda hosts some 16,000 people displaced by violence. In late March, more than 60 people were killed in an armed raid, also northern Burkina Faso. The persistent violence has now uprooted over 170,000 people from their homes, a three-fold increase since the start of the year. Many of the displaced have sought refuge in areas with limited humanitarian access.

DR CONGO

Ebola cases surpass 2,000

Ebola cases have surpassed 2,000, however, the trend has been declining in recent weeks due to improved security and access to communities, WHO reported on 4 June. In late May, 88 confirmed cases were reported each week compared with a weekly peak of 126 in April. Katwa, Mandima and Beni health zones have witnessed the most significant decline. As of 8 June, 2,056 confirmed and probable cases had been reported since the outbreak started in August 2018.

Measles epidemic declared

Health authorities on 10 June declared a measles epidemic, with 87,000 suspected cases reported (as of 19 May) since the start of the year. So far, 23 of the country’s 26 provinces have been affected. There has been an increase of over 700 per cent in cases compared with the same period in 2018. Some 2.3 million children were vaccinated in April. Around 1.4 million others are targeted in a new round of vaccination. In the whole of 2018, around 65,000 cases were reported in 18 provinces.

MALI

Nearly 100 killed at village armed raid

Armed attackers on 10 June raided Sobane-Kou village in the central Mopti region, killing at least 95 people and torching houses. UN Secretary-General expressed outrage at the attack and called on Malian authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice. No one has claimed responsibility. In March, around 160 people were killed in a raid on a village, also in central Mali which has witnessed recurrent armed attacks in recent months. The humanitarian community will undertake a rapid assessment of needs.

NIGER

Gunmen abduct 26 villagers

Gunmen on 10 June abducted 13 people during a raid on Langari village in the southern Diffa region. The kidnapping came days after armed attackers raided another village and kidnapped 10 women and three children. Since January, armed attacks against civilians have risen sharply in Diffa, claiming more than 150 lives and over 100 people, including women and children, abducted.