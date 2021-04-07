West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 March – 5 April 2021)

CAMEROON

ATTACK ON A UNITED NATIONS CONVOY

On 26 March, armed men attacked a United Nations convoy in Ikata village, 41km from Buea, in the South-West region of Cameroon. The convoy, which included two vehicles with seven staff members, was conducting a monitoring mission to Munyenge village in the South-West region. The mission was immediately aborted and the team returned safely to Buea but the two vehicles were severely damaged. This attack on a UN convoy is the first of its kind in the North-West and South-West regions. The Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon strongly condemned the attack and the UN suspended food distributions and humanitarian missions in the area until further notice. The insecurity, especially attacks on civilians, aid workers, and essential social service providers, increases the population’s suffering and undermines humanitarian actors’ capacity to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance.

CHAD

400 PEOPLE IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE FOLLOWING ATTACKS IN NIGER

Hundreds of returnees and refugees from Niger have recently arrived in the surroundings of Abouhadjilidj, in the Batha-Ouest department, after their village of Amtamour, Niger, was attacked and burned down by non-state armed groups. The displaced include refugees from Niger as well as Chadians who had left decades earlier. A rapid assessment mission led by the Red Cross reported that 400 displaced people, including 150 under-five children and 45 pregnant women are camped in a locality near the village of Boulwa, about 30 km from Abouhadjilidj. The refugees and returnees have received food aid from the population of Abouhadjilidj, but the quantities are insufficient. They are in urgent need of food, shelter, protection, healthcare and water, sanitation and hygiene. UNICEF is organizing an urgent distribution of non-food items and the construction of a borehole at the site.

BURKINA FASO

OVER TWO MILLION PEOPLE FACE HUNGER

About 2.8 million people are expected to face high levels of food insecurity during the lean season, from June to September, up from 2 million people currently facing hunger. Thirteen provinces are projected to suffer from a crop shortage. According to the Permanent Interstate Committee for drought control in the Sahel (CILSS), Burkina Faso’s Sahel and Est regions, which are the most vulnerable to food insecurity, are also among the most affected by security incidents – highlighting the consequences of conflict on livelihoods.

ALARMING SITUATION IN FOUBE

On 24 March 2021, a UN rapid multi-sector assessment reported an alarming situation in Foubé, a locality in the commune of Barsalogho, Centre-Nord region, where an estimated 35,000 people need assistance – of which 24,215 are internally displaced. Women have become the main resource providers because men risk being targeted by armed groups, putting women and girls at further risk of gender-based violence. All schools are closed in the area, and the majority of the population depends on humanitarian aid to survive. This was the first time since June 2019 that humanitarian partners were able to conduct such an assessment in Foubé, with access to the locality facilitated by UNHAS. Access to Foubé has been severely constrained since mid-2019 by the presence and activities of non-state armed groups. In May 2020, a convoy returning from Foubé came under attack, resulting in the loss of at least ten lives, including one staff of the Burkina Faso Red Cross.