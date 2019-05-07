West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 April – 6 May 2019)

BURKINA FASO

THOUSANDS OF NEWLY DISPLACED NEED URGENT ASSISTANCE

Following recent attacks in and around the towns of Arbinda and Gorgadji, in the Sahel region, thousands of people have sought refuge in the towns of Barsalogho, Pensa and Dablo, in the Centre-Nord region. Of the 25,226 IDPs in these three localities, 15,775 displaced people need urgent assistance. Burkinabè authorities have already assisted 9,451 people with food rations for 90 days and humanitarian partners are mobilizing to fill the gap. Hundreds of IDPs were also newly identified in the Sahel region town of Dori. Registration continues and food distribution has been launched. Ongoing multiple displacements are a serious concern with insufficient shelter supplies and the rainy season approaching. The number of IDPs in the country now reaches 161,200.

NIGER

ARMED RAIDERS STEAL MSF VEHICLES

Armed attackers on 2 May seized two vehicles belonging to MSF in the western Tillaberi region, prompting the aid organization to suspend operations in the region. There were no casualties.

In mid-April, armed individuals attempted to steal vehicles, including those belonging to NGOs, in different localities in Tillaberi. Western Niger’s Tahoua and Tillaberi regions have been hit repeatedly by armed violence that has forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

DR CONGO

EBOLA DEATHS SURPASS 1,000

Deaths from the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC surpassed 1,000 on 2 May. More than half of the deaths were registered in Butembo and Katwa areas in North Kivu province. Infections continue to be reported. As of 6 May, there were 1,045 deaths. Katwa currently has the highest number of cases, accounting for 41 per cent of confirmed cases over the previous three weeks. The outbreak, which erupted in August 2018, is now the second worst since the 2014 – 2016 epidemic in West Africa that claimed around 11,000 lives.

OVER 100,000 DISPLACED IN A MONTH

More than 100,000 people fled violence and insecurity North Kivu province in April alone, UNHCR reported on 3 May. Clashes around Kamango area near Beni forced up to 60,000 people to flee, while around 50,000 others fled clashes between the army and armed groups in Lubero area. With more than 1 million people uprooted from their homes, North Kivu is one of the country’s provinces with the highest number of displacement people. It also has the highest number of reported incidents of sexual and gender- based violence in the country.

NIGERIA

FIRE OUTBREAK LEAVES 370 IDPS HOMELESS

A fire outbreak on 27 April in two camps in Nigeria’s north-eastern Monguno locality left around 370 displaced people homeless. The fire destroyed food and utensils and other property. Aid groups have mobilised assistance to the affected families. Fire outbreaks are common in IDP camps during the dry season. In certain camps, overcrowding has increased fire outbreak risk.