West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (3-9 May 2022)

BURKINA FASO

ARMED ATTACKS DISPLACED OVER 4,000 PEOPLE BETWEEN SOUM & BAM PROVINCES

Insecurity and simultaneous attacks by nonstate armed groups (NSAG) forced 4,000 people from Pobe-Mengao commune, Soum province, in the northern Sahel region, to displace to the neighbouring Bam province, Centre-Nord region. NSAG attacks continue to occur as community dialogue initiatives led to the gradual lifting of the blockade on Djibo, a town in the Pobe-Mengao commune, which NSAG had put under blockade since midMarch. Moreover, insecurity due to NSAGs’ presence is increasingly affecting Bourzanga commune, Bam province, and hindering the access of humanitarian organizations and their provision of aid there. While NSAGs are seeking to extend their zone of influence in Bourzanga commune, the humanitarian situation may further exacerbate with vulnerable communities’ needs inadequately responded to due to humanitarian access constraints.

NIGER

VIOLENCE BY ARMED GROUPS CAUSED THE DISPLACEMENT OF 1,000 PERSONS IN THE TILLABERI REGION

On 27 April, attacks by non-state armed groups forced about 1,000 people to flee various villages in the Dargol district, Tillabéri region, and seek refuge in the Tondia, Téra, Gargoungna, Bandio and Dargol villages in the same region. Humanitarian organizations are providing critical aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs). The Tillabéri region is home to about 97,500 IDPs and about 5,900 refugees from Mali.

CAMEROON

INTERCOMMUNITY CONFLICT AND ARMED GROUPS ATTACKS DISPLACE PEOPLE IN THE FAR NORTH

On 1 May, repeated attacks by non-state armed groups and intercommunal conflict forced 108 persons to displace from Zamalda to Mokolo in the Mayo-Tsanaga division, Far North region. Displaced people in Mokolo live in overcrowded conditions and are exposed to rain. As their displacement was abrupt, they urgently need food, household items, and shelter assistance. Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to provide critical aid.

LAUNCH OF VACCINATION CAMPAIGN TO ADDRESS A NEW POLIO EPIDEMIC

Following the confirmation of cases of poliovirus type 2 spread in several countries in West and Central Africa, the Ministry of Public Health is organizing a nationwide vaccination campaign in May and June to respond to the polio epidemic. After being declared polio-free in June 2020, Cameroon experienced a new outbreak in the capital Yaoundé in February 2021, where a vaccination campaign was carried out in at-risk areas leading to the containment of the virus.