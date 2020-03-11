West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (3 - 9 March 2020)

Burkina Faso

Attacks Leave 43 People Dead in the Norht

On 8 March, 43 people were killed and six injured when unidentified armed men attacked the villages of Dinguila and Barga located in Yatenga province, North region. The Government condemned the attack and declared a two-day mourning period starting on 10 March. In Burkina Faso, more than 765,000 people have been displaced by violence.

Cameroon

Population Displacement After Repeated Attacks

Between 2 and 4 March, repeated attacks by non-state armed groups led to displacement of 1,220 people from Warawinde in Kolofata District, towards the localities of Kerawa,

Sanda Waziri and Kolofata in the Far-North region. The affected population had left Warawinde mostly by foot and intends to stay in their displacement location until calm returns to their area of origin. Priority needs include shelter, non-food items and food.

Attacks in North-west and West Regions

On 8 March, one person was killed and seven wounded due to the explosion of an improvised explosive device not far from the main avenue of Bamenda town, the capital of the North-West region, where people were celebrating the International Women’s day.

The day before, on 7 March, eight persons, including four civilians, were killed during an attack on a Gendarmerie post in Galim, in the West region, four civilians were kidnapped as well.

COVID-19

New cases in West and Central Africa

As of 10 March, 12 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in West and Central Africa: two in Burkina Faso, two in Cameroon, one in DR Congo, two in Nigeria, four in Senegal and one in Togo. A WHO two-day meeting took place in Dakar from 2 to 3 March, for emergency partners to review country level preparedness and response arrangements in the region. The main objective was to inform, sensitize and increase partner engagement, as well as develop a joint preparedness and response plan in support of West and Central Africa countries.

DR Congo

Countdown to end Ebola Outbreak

DRC’s last Ebola patient was discharged on 3 March from Beni, in the northeastern NorthKivu province, marking the beginning of the 42-day countdown for the disease to be formally declared over. The outbreak has been the deadliest and longest in the country’s history. More than 2,200 people have died. It was also the first time that two of the country’s most restive provinces- Ituri and North Kivu- were battling the disease.