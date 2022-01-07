West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 December 2021 - 3 January 2022)

NIGERIA

ATTACK IN CHIBOK DISPLACES PEOPLE

On 29 December, non-state armed group (NSAG) members invaded Korohuma town,

Chibok local government area (LGA) in Borno state and set houses and property ablaze.

Along with the fires, gunfire forced residents to flee the affected area. The NSAG members also looted food and other critical supplies from houses. The latest attack is part of an increasing trend of attacks targeting communities in the south of Borno. At least 10 civilians were killed in a similar attack in Askira Uba LGA earlier in December.

BURKINA FASO

100,000 DISPLACED IN THE NORD & CENTRE NORD IN THE LAST 2 MONTHS

Population displacement in the Nord and Centre Nord regions is increasing as non-state armed groups (NSAG) are ramping up their attacks against civilians, coercing them to leave their villages and threatening to kill them. Around 100,000 people have been forcibly displaced in both regions since early November 2021. At the end of November 2021, about 1.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) had already been recorded in Burkina Faso. Severe access constraints hamper the humanitarian response to the growing needs. On 23 December, a non-state armed group (NSAG) attack on a civilian convoy led to the death of 41 people and forced thousands of people to flee the town of Titao as well as surrounding villages in the Loroum province, Nord region.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

ORGANIZATIONS SUSPEND ACTIVITIES FOLLOWING AN ATTACK IN THE NORTH

On 28 December, armed men assaulted aid workers and robbed their organization’s cash and assets near Batangafo town, Ouham-Fafa Prefecture, north of CAR. Affected team members were transported to a hospital for a medical check. Consequently, three humanitarian organizations temporarily suspended their activities on the Batangafo-Bouca axis. Humanitarian organizations continue to advocate for safe access on the Bouca axis.

MALI

DIFFICULT ACCESS ROUTES HINDER HEALTH SUPPORT IN MAREBOUGOU

According to local authorities, the health situation in Marebougou commune, Mopti region, remains of concern due to limited access to healthcare facilities and a high number of bedridden patients. The health situation mostly affects children aged between 0 and five years old and the elderly facing difficulties reaching healthcare facilities. Aid organizations provided emergency healthcare support in the area between 27 and 31 December. However, access routes are limiting humanitarian access. Several organizations are evaluating access routes to Marebougou, as well as verifying security conditions and logistical aspects.