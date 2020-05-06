West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 April – 4 May 2020)

BURKINA FASO

RELIEF AID REACHES IDPs AFFECTED BY FLOODS

Humanitarian partners have started to relocate IDP families whose shelters were damaged or destroyed by flooding in Kongoussi commune, Centre Nord region. Following unseasonable rains on 19 April, a multisector assessment was conducted by humanitarian organizations on 23-24 April, helping identify new sites for the relocation, as Kongoussi is highly flood-prone. On 5 May, 80 housing units were handed over to displaced families. Water trucks were deployed to support immediate water needs, while plans to dig new wells proceed. Emergency supplies – including water purification tablets and mosquito nets - were distributed to 2,000 families, and community latrines and showers were set up. Kongoussi commune is host to nearly 21,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs). It has been under quarantine for several weeks due to two positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed among foreign employees of a locally based mining company.

VIOLENCE AGAINST MALIAN REFUGEES IN MENTAO CAMP

The UN Refugee Agency condemned violence against Malian refugees in Mentao camp, northern Sahel region, where at least 32 people were injured, reportedly involving security forces. The camp is located in Burkina Faso’s volatile Sahel region, close to the border with Mali, and hosts some 6,500 refugees. As of 5 May, an undetermined number of refugees fled from Mentao to nearby Djibo town. UNHCR has called for an urgent investigation into the incident, while expressing grave concern for the safety of refugees, and reiterated its call on the Government of Burkina Faso to allow moving refugees from the camp to a safer location. On 5 May, the Government of Burkina Faso announced its commitment to opening investigations to establish responsibilities, recognizing the incident. The government is also planning to help relocate the refugees from Mentao camp as soon as possible.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AT LEAST 27 KILLED IN INTERCOMMUNITY CLASHES

On 29 April, intercommunity clashes broke out in Ndele town and its surroundings, in north-eastern Bamingui-Bangoran prefecture, claiming 27 lives and 56 wounded, and forcing around 2,000 people to flee, seeking refuge around a MINUSCA compound. Shops and the main market were burned down. Seven security incidents targeting aid organizations were recorded in Ndele over the following days, including unidentified armed men breaking into INGO premises, to steal office equipment and supplies.

MALI

FIRE RAVAGES AN IDP SITE IN BAMAKO

On 28 April, a fire broke out in the Faladié IDP site, south of the capital Bamako, causing important material damage; no fatalities were reported, according to the Malian authorities. The Faladié site is home to more than 1,600 people, most of whom have fled violence in central Mali. Affected families have been offered temporary shelter by the authorities, until a more durable solution is found. On 29 April, the Humanitarian Coordinator and partners visited the site to assess needs and facilitate the rapid provision of a multi-sectoral response.