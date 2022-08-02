West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 July - 1 August 2022)

BURKINA FASO

NEEDS ASSESSMENT FOR 18,000 DISPLACED PERSONS IN KOMPIENGA PROVINCE

On 29 July, aid organizations conducted a mission to assess the diverse needs of over 18,000 displaced persons who have fled conflict and violence and sought safety in Kompienga province, eastern Est region, following an initial assessment that partners had conducted. The latter indicated dire needs for food, shelter, non-food items, and health care. Since the results of the initial assessment were generated, aid organizations have been providing health assistance through a mobile clinic and cash transfers enabling affected communities to purchase food and non-food items. Kompienga province has been under a blockade imposed by non-state armed groups for over three months. Since May, conflict and violence have left over 50 civilians dead and forced affected people to move from Madjoari,

Nadiagou, and Pama towards Kompienga town.

DR CONGO

CIVILIANS UNDER ATTACK IN BOGA HEALTH ZONE IN ITURI

Between 7 and 25 July, non-state armed groups carried out 10 attacks on villages in Boga Health Zone, in north-eastern Ituri province, killing at least 30 civilians, abducting over 80 people including children, and torching down over 700 houses. The attacks forced at least 20,000 people to flee their homes.

Violence has led to a decrease in the return of displaced people to their home in Boga over recent months. It has also hampered the ability of humanitarian organizations to deliver aid.

Since the beginning of the year, Ituri province has been caught in a spiral of violence. Today, over 1.6 million people are displaced across Ituri.

CAMEROON

ATTACKS DISPLACE 3,500 PEOPLE IN THE SOUTH-WEST REGION

On 24 July, non-state armed groups (NSAGs) elements attacked Diongo village, Meme division, South-West region, using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), forcing about 2,500 people to displace to nearby villages to seek safety. On 26 July, another attack killed three civilians, injured another four and displaced an additional 1,000 people who fled to nearby bushes. Until they can return home, displaced people critically need food and shelter aid, especially the latter to protect themselves during the ongoing rainy season.

Humanitarian organizations’ access to those areas is challenging and is further aggravated by the multiple lockdowns called for during this period and for the coming weeks.

INTER-COMMUNITY CLASHES IN THE NORTH-WEST REGION

On 24 July, clashes between herders and farmers led to the abduction and killing of four civilians near Waindo village, in the NorthWest region. This prompted retaliatory attacks in three nearby villages, including beatings, shootings, and raiding, reportedly killing an additional five people, injuring over ten, and displacing people to neighbouring villages and bushes. This incident is the continuation of inter-community violence and deadly clashes since March.

MALI

ATTACK IN THE BANDIAGARA REGION IN MOPTI KILLS EIGHT CIVILIANS

On 22 July, unidentified armed men attacked Bobosso village, Tori commune, Bankass circle, Bandiagara region. They killed eight civilians and injured 20 others while setting the village ablaze and stealing livestock and motorbikes, forcing 800 villagers, mainly women and children, to displace and seek refuge in nearby villages including Kouna and Mougue. Aid organizations are mobilizing to provide critical assistance to affected people.