West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 February – 2 March 2020)

BURKINA FASO

CIVILIANS ATTACKED IN CENTRE NORD REGION

On 28 and 29 February, 9 civilians were killed and several wounded in attacks perpetrated by armed men in Boroum village, Namentenga Province, Centre-Nord region. This follows a string of incidents, where local leaders and security forces have been targeted and killed. Burkina Faso is experiencing a fast deteriorating humanitarian and security situation. As of February 2020, the number of Internally Displaced people has raised to 765,000 from 87,000 in February 2019.

CHAD

THE MEASLES EPIDEMIC PERSISTS

As of 26 February, 2,410 cases of measles, including 23 deaths, have been recorded by health authorities since the beginning of the year. Responders face multiple challenges as the number of infection cases increases every week. Compared to 2019, this year’s infection rate is more contained, but the fatality rate has doubled (from 0,5% to 1%).

Timely efficient interventions are of the utmost importance, especially given the alarming malnutrition rates in the country, which are expected to worsen during the lean season and which, combined with the measles epidemic, could lead to a serious health emergency.

NIGER

14 PEOPLE ABDUCTED IN DIFFA REGION

According to local sources, in the night of 25 to 26 February, unidentified armed men abducted 14 people, including a girl, three women and 10 men, in the village of Rimi, near Nguigmi in eastern Diffa region.

Since 2019, the region of Diffa has been characterized by overnight kidnappings followed by ransom demands, targeting mostly women and children. As of 30 December 2019, 672 civilians were kidnapped in the area.

COVID-19

SENEGAL AND NIGERIA CONFIRM FIRST CASES IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

On 2 March, Senegal’s health minister announced the first case of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country. The confirmation came as WHO and partners are holding an emergency Partners' Meeting on Preparedness and Response to the Coronavirus Epidemic for the West and Central African Region in Dakar. Senegal is home to one of the 26 labs in Africa that can test for the virus. On 27 February, the Nigerian Ministry of Health also confirmed a case of Covid-19 in Lagos. The country’s Centre for Disease Control has activated a national emergency operation centre and began tracking down possible contacts of the country’s index case. On 1 March, the United Nations released US$15M from the Central Emergency Response Fund to help vulnerable countries battle the spread of the coronavirus through monitoring the spread of the virus, investigating cases and supporting national laboratories.

NIGERIA

51 CIVILIANS KILLED IN KADUNA STATE

On 1 March, gunmen launched simultaneous attacks on seven villages in northwestern Kaduna state’s Igabi and Giwa LGAs. The attacks claimed the lives of 51 people and left several wounded. Many houses, vehicles and food stocks were looted and torched. These areas of Kaduna states have seen an increasing prevalence of kidnappings for ransom and cattle rustling. Two displacement camps have been set up for civilians who fled the attacks and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is expected to commence immediate distributions of relief materials, including food and essential non-food items.