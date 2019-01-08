08 Jan 2019

West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 December 2018 - 8 January 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Jan 2019
BURKINA FASO
CLASHES KILL 49, DISPLACE THOUSANDS

Intercommunity violence since 1 January in Centre-Nord and Sahel regions has claimed 49 lives and displaced 5,400 people, according to the authorities. Registration of the displaced is ongoing and the figure is expected to rise. Authorities are providing assistance, and shelters are being constructed in six localities to accommodate the displaced. UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres condemned the violence, which erupted after an armed raid on Yirgou village in Centre-Nord region on 31 December, sparking reprisal attacks.

CHAD
NEARLY 3,000 PEOPLE FLEE NIGERIA ATTACKS

Around 2,900 Nigerians have fled across the border to Chad’s western Lac region after a series of attacks by armed elements in Nigeria’s north-eastern region. The displaced critically need shelters and blankets as nights get very chilly in the current cold season. More people are expected to arrive as hostilities persist. UNHCR is planning for the arrival of 5,000 refugees who will require 1,250 shelters. Water supply and sanitation services are also being established.

REPUBLIC OF CONGO
NUMBER OF DRC REFUGEES TRIPLE

Around 16,000 people, up from 5,500 three weeks ago, have sought refuge in the Republic of Congo since intercommunal violence erupted in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in mid-December 2018. Tensions persist following clashes between Banunu and Batende communities in DRC’s western MaiNdombe province, and the influx is likely to continue. The refugees and around 10,000 people in the host community are in need of humanitarian assistance. The influx is likely to continue. Fighting between the two groups was sparked by a dispute over the burial of a local chief.

GHANA
LAND CLASHES DISPLACE OVER 5,000

Fighting between two ethnic communities in Ghana’s Northern region has displaced more than 5,000 people, according to media reports. Several houses were burnt down and many people sustained gunshot wounds in the 31 December 2018 clashes that were triggered by a land dispute. The displaced are mainly from the community where houses were torched.

NIGERIA
HOSTILITIES UPROOT OVER 8,000

An escalation of fighting between Nigeria’s army and armed elements in the north-eastern Borno state displaced more than 8,000 from 24 – 31 December, according to IOM. The agency registered 8,248 displaced people in Maiduguri who had fled from Baga and Kukawa localities. The newly-displaced need urgent humanitarian assistance, as many lack shelter, water and sanitation services. Aid organizations are mobilising additional support, especially shelter, water, food, basic household items and health services.

