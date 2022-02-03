West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 - 31 January 2022)

BURKINA FASO

AFRICAN UNION & ECOWAS SUSPEND BURKINA FASO OVER COUP

On 31 January, the African Union (AU) suspended Burkina Faso following the coup d'état and military takeover. The AU’s 15-member Peace and Security Council voted to suspend the country’s participation “in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country”. AU’s suspension of Burkina Faso’s membership came three days after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also announced the country’s suspension from its governing bodies for the same reasons, warning of possible sanctions.

ECOWAS followed its announcement with a visit to Ouagadougou to meet with army chiefs on 29 January. On 3 February, a second summit for West African Heads of State will take place in Ghana’s capital Accra. ECOWAS will issue a final decision regarding sanctions to impose on Burkina Faso, which may affect vulnerable people and increase their needs for life-saving assistance.

DR CONGO

DECREASE IN CHOLERA CASES THANKS TO VACCINATION

The Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to see a decline in cholera infections as a result of successive vaccination campaigns and response activities. By the end of 2021, the country had recorded 12,059 suspected cholera cases, a 38.9 per cent decrease from the 19,629 suspected cholera cases reported in 2020.

Furthermore, the number of cholera-related deaths has fallen from 1,064 in 2018 to 201 in 2021. While the figures are encouraging, the water-borne disease remains endemic, notably in the eastern provinces. Access to safe drinking water, hygiene, and sanitation facilities remain a daily challenge for millions of Congolese.

NIGERIA

ARMED ATTACK FORCES CIVILIANS TO FLEE FOR SAFETY IN BORNO STATE

On 29 January, a non-state armed group attacked a military post in Ajiri town, northeast of Borno State capital Maiduguri, resulting in a clash that lasted several hours and forced civilians to flee. The incident indicates lingering security concerns in the area. Ajiri recently received over 15,000 internally displaced persons who were transferred to the town from displacement camps throughout Borno.

REGIONAL

COVID-19 TRIGGERS A 3% INCREASE IN POVERTY IN WEST AFRICA

A recent study by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in partnership with the West Africa SubRegional Office for the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP), indicated that extreme poverty in West Africa rose by nearly 3 per cent in 2021, another fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, which examines the socio-economic impact of the crisis, concluded that the pandemic has, in particular, eroded benefits gained in fighting food insecurity and malnutrition. The proportion of people living on less than US$1.9 a day climbed from 2.3 per cent in 2020 to 2.9 per cent in 2021, while the debt burden of countries increased amid slow economic recovery, shrinking fiscal space, and weak resource mobilization. Over 25 million people in West Africa are struggling to meet their basic food needs, a nearly 35 per cent increase compared to 2020, leading individuals to sell their assets and livelihoods in order to survive.