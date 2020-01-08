West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (24 December 2019 - 6 January 2020)

BURKINA FASO

DOZENS OF VICTIMS AFTER ATTACKS IN ARBINDA

On 24 December, armed men attacked a military base and the town of Arbinda, in northern Soum province, killing 35 civilians, 31 of them women. Seven soldiers and 80 armed fighters were also killed in the double attack. The President declared two days of national mourning. The attack was carried out by dozens of fighters on motorbikes and lasted several hours. On 27 December, the Council of Ministers adopted a draft law to extend the existing state of emergency for 12 months in 14 provinces.

IED EXPLOSION IN BOUCLE DU MOUHOUN REGION

On 4 January, a bus carrying civilians, including a number of schoolchildren returning to their place of study after the holiday break, was hit by an IED in the northwestern Boucle du Mouhoun region.

At least 14 civilians were killed in the incident, the majority were schoolchildren.

In 2019, at least 38 IED explosion incidents were recorded, of which, 24 occurred in the Sahel region. More than 700 people have been killed since 2015 and about 560,000 are currently internally displaced.

REPUBLIC OF CONGO

FLOODS AFFECT AT LEAST 170,000 PEOPLE

Since October 2019, heavy rains have affected at least 170,000 people in the three most affected departments alone (Likouala, Plateaux and Cuvette), including 30,000 Central African and Congolese refugees. A rapid humanitarian assessment led by the Government and the United Nations took place from 14 to 18 December 2019. More than one month after the start of the floods, water continues to be present in many districts, with some villages still completely flooded.

The most urgent needs are water, health, sanitation, shelter, food and essential nonfood items. Further damage is expected as forecasts still indicate potential heavy rains in the coming weeks.

NIGER

INCREASING MIGRATORY FLOWS IN 2019

Data collected by IOM from July to October 2019 through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) revealed that the number of migrants arriving and leaving Niger in 2019 has doubled compared to the previous year. A total of 591,282 migrants have been registered in 2019, against 266,590 migrants in 2018. The peak of incoming flows was observed in January 2019 with 24,808 migrants entering the country while the peak for outgoing flows was in May, with 22,493 persons leaving Niger. The recorded increase may also be explained by the reinforcement of monitoring and subsequent follow up. Migrant flows in Niger had decreased from 2015 to 2017 following a new law enacted since May 2015 to ban illicit migrant traffic.

NIGERIA

23,000 NEWLY DISPLACED IN BORNO AND YOBE STATES

According to the latest IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM Round 29), the number of displaced populations in Borno and Yobe states rose due to the recent upsurge of nonstate armed group attacks targeting civilian locations across the two states.

Between October and November 2019, new displacements of 13,305 people were recorded in Borno. Neighbouring Yobe state recorded 10,073 newly displaced people. The Borno state government and humanitarian partners have expressed concerns over the loss of livelihood opportunities and shrinking humanitarian space, as aid workers and assets are increasingly being targeted in attacks. Approximately 1.8 million people are currently internally displaced across the three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, according to the DTM report.