West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 – 29 July 2019)

BURKINA FASO

ELEVEN KILLED IN ARMED RAID

Armed men on 21 July raided several villages in Dablo area in the country’s Centre-Nord region, killing 11 people reported to be members of a vigilante group. Escalating violence in Burkina Faso has displaced around 220,000 people and triggered an unprecedented humanitarian emergency. Separately, parliament has extended to January 2020 the state of emergency imposed since the end of 2018 to tackle the rising armed conflict and insecurity.

CAMEROON

CHOLERA ON THE RISE IN FAR NORTH REGION

Some 22 suspected cholera cases and five deaths were reported between 19 and 22 July in Kaele health district in Far North region, bringing to over 140 cases and 19 deaths in the region. The health ministry said bad roads, poor communication and lack of health workers were among the difficulties faced in controlling the outbreak. The ministry and WHO will launch a vaccination drive on 1 August targeting 143,000 people. A first round of vaccination was carried out in Far North in December 2018.

NIGER

ASSAILANTS ABDUCT 15 WOMEN IN SOUTHERN REGION

Armed attackers kidnapped 15 women in the south-eastern Diffa and Bosso regions between 18 and 20 July, just days after 14 civilians were kidnapped in armed raids on several villages in the conflict-hit south-eastern region. Since the beginning of 2019, a total of 167 abductions have been recorded in the region, with more than half of them targeting women and young girls.

NIGERIA

TWO CIVILIANS KILLED IN IDP CAMP RAID

A group of armed attackers struck a camp for displaced people in the northeastern Borno state, sparking a firefight with soldiers that claimed two civilians. They opened fire and detonated explosives in Dalori 1 camp in the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno’s capital. Several shelters and the camp’s market burned down. Dalori 1 camp hosts more than 20,000 displaced people and has been targeted three times by armed attackers in the last four years. The latest attack, happening in the capital, underscores the safety and security threats faced by civilian as the armed groups ramp up attacks in several in Borno.