West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 – 27 May 2019)

BURKINA FASO

GUNMEN KILL FOUR IN CHURCH ATTACK

Armed men on 26 May opened fire on worshipers at a church in Toulfé area near the northern Djibo town. They killed four people and wounded several others.

The attack is the fifth of its kind since April. Four people were killed on 13 May when armed attackers ambushed a church procession. A day earlier six others were shot dead when gunmen attacked a Sunday mass congregation.

Armed violence and insecurity have worsened in northern Burkina Faso since the start of the year, forcing more than 170,000 people to flee their homes, and sparking an unprecedented humanitarian emergency.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

GUNMEN KILL 34 CIVILIANS

Armed men killed at least 34 civilians on 21 May in villages near the north-western Paoua town, the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSCA reported. Some of the victims were reportedly tied up before being killed. The attack drew strong international condemnation. The killings were the single largest loss of life since the Government and armed groups signed a peace agreement in February.

ATTACKS ON AID WORKERS PERSIST

Between January and April, 90 incidents of insecurity against humanitarian workers were recorded. About half of the incidents were robberies, others were acts of aggression as well as the killing of three aid workers. While the overall number of incidents has remained the same compared with January-April 2018, the proportion of physical assaults has increased. The highest numbers of incidents were in Bambari, Batangafo, Bria and Kaga-Bandoro towns.

CHAD

FOUR KILLED IN FARMER - HERDER CLASHES

Clashes between herders and farmers on 21 May claimed three lives in Doba locality in southern Chad. A fourth person was killed in a similar clash near Gore locality, also in the south of the country. So far this year, four separate farmer-herder clashes have been reported in southern Chad, where such clashes are recurrent. Droughts, restricted transhumance and diminishing pastures are some of the triggers.

DR CONGO

OVER 130 ATTACKS AGAINST EBOLA TEAMS

Some 132 attacks or violent acts against Ebola response staff and facilities were recorded between August 2018 and 20 May 2019, the Ministry of Health said in a 24 May report. Four people were killed and 38 injured.

Insecurity and community mistrust of the response operations have hampered the efforts to bring the outbreak under control. As of 25 May, the virus had claimed more than 1,200 lives, with over 1,800 cases recorded.

NIGERIA

OVER 1.2 MILLION VACCINATED AGAINST MEASLES

WHO, UNICEF, Gavi Alliance and health authorities have vaccinated more than 1.2 million children against measles in the north-eastern Borno state. More than 28,000 suspected cases and 89 deaths have been reported since the start of the year. Borno has been the worst affected with over 15,000, according to WHO.