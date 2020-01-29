West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 - 27 January 2020)

BURKINA FASO

36 CIVILIANS KILLED IN ATTACKS IN BARSALOGHO

The Government of Burkina Faso declared two days of national mourning on 22-23 January following the killing of 36 civilians in attacks on 20 January in Nagraogo and Alamou villages in Barsalogho commune, Centre-Nord region. Recently returned IDPs were among the victims. In the wake of the attacks, hundreds of people fled toward Barsalogho town and the regional capital Kaya. The country is facing non-state armed groups attacks that have left more than 750 people dead and 560,000 displaced since 2015.

NIGERIA

NATIONWIDE EMERGENCY RESPONSE AS LASSA FEVER DEATH TOLL RISES TO 29

On 25 January, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the activation of a national emergency operations center (EOC) following an escalation of Lassa fever outbreak across different zones of the country. From 1 to 24 January alone, at least 195 confirmed cases and 29 deaths were recorded across 11 states with the southern Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi states reporting the highest number (89 per cent) of cases. The EOC will be jointly run by national and international partners and will provide response support including awareness messaging on preventive and response measures across the affected states. The northeastern Borno State government declared an outbreak on 23 January noting the shortages of key treatment and response material. The number of cases usually climbs in January due to weather conditions during the dry season.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

NATIONAL OUTBREAK OF MEASLES DECLARED

On 24 January, the Ministry of Health declared a national epidemic of measles.

More than 3,600 cases were registered and 53 persons have died so far between February 2019 and January 2020. Several cases are reported in northern and central provincial towns such as Paoua, Vakaga, Nana-Gribizi, Batangafo, Bocaranga, Ngaoundaye and Bambari. The authorities are calling for support from technical partners and donors to scale up the response against the outbreak to immediately secure sufficient quantities of vaccines, targeting all children aged between 6 months and nine years old.

DR CONGO

MASSIVE DISPLACEMENT IN MAHAGI TERRITORY SINCE MID-JANUARY

Since 13 January, thousands of people (according to local authorities up to 47,000) have fled their villages and sought refuge in Mahagi territory, northeastern Ituri province, as renewed violence between the military and armed groups has broken out. Some of the displaced are reportedly heading for Aru territory while others have made their way across the border to Uganda. The displaced are living with host families or in spontaneous sites. As a result of the ultimatum given to the provincial authorities by the armed group, which was due to expire this weekend, people continue to move seeking shelter in areas considered stable. Between late 2019 and early January 2020, at least 55,000 people are reported to have moved to more than 20 localities in Djugu and Mahagi territories.