West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 - 25 October 2021)

NIGER

KIDNAPPING OF CIVILIANS ON THE RISE IN DIFFA REGION

Humanitarian protection actors reported that alleged non-state armed groups (NSAGs) operating in the Lake Chad Basin kidnapped four civilians between 11 and 17 October, in the Gueskérou commune, in Diffa region, in the southeast. They also reported that NSAGs abducted four others in Kablewa and Gueskérou communes the week before. Kidnappings followed by ransom demands are common in Diffa. In September, aid organizations reported nine kidnapping incidents, affecting 59 people. As of 30 September, 349 people were abducted in Diffa compared to 269 in 2020 who are still in captivity.

BURKINA FASO

OVER 2,300 PEOPLE DISPLACED FOLLOWING ATTACKS IN THE NORTH

Between 16 and 18 October, more than 2,300 people fled their homes in Barga commune, seeking refuge in Ouahigouya town, both located in Yantenga province in the north of the country, following a spate of non-state armed group (NSAGs) attacks. During the attacks, armed men threatened people, looted property and livestock, and set homes and granaries ablaze. Local authorities have identified a temporary site in Ouahigouya to host the newly displaced, whose urgent needs include food, shelter, water, and sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing resources to provide timely assistance.

CAMEROON

ATTACKS INCREASE IN THE FAR NORTH

On 19 October, non-state armed group (NSAG) members raided Mozogo and Gansé localities in the Mayo-Tsanaga and Mayo-Sava divisions respectively, in the Far North region, injuring three civilians and looting herds of cattle. On the same day, two explosions created by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were reported in the localities of Kerawa in Mayo-Sava and Fotokol in Logone et Chari divisions, one of them killing a child. Humanitarian child protection specialists are mobilizing to sensitize children on mine risks, with a special focus on IEDs.

NIGERIA

MEASLES OUTBREAK IN BORNO STATE

About 35 measles cases were reported in Ngala local government area (LGA) in Borno State, near the border with Cameroon. Humanitarian organizations have consequently rolled out public awareness activities across camps and communities hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs). Health partners have also launched vaccinations targeting about 2,500 children under-five across the most affected camps. Measles cases had significantly dropped starting in July 2021, with the scaleup of vaccination and awareness raising interventions across Borno State; however recently, more than 15 LGAs reported new cases, exacerbating the malnutrition crisis.

COTE D’IVOIRE

HEAVY RAINS AND FLOODS KILL FOUR

Heavy rains and floods killed four people and injured many in parts of Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast. They also caused buildings to collapse and triggered landslides, blocking roads and leaving vehicles stranded in flood waters. The municipalities of Yopougon, Attécoubé, Abobo, and Adjamé were among the most affected. Torrential rains and floods killed at least 18 people in Abidjan and caused landlisdes in Anyama, north of the city, in June last year.