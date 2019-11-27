West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 – 25 November 2019)

BURKINA FASO

INSECURITY HINDERS ASSISTANCE TO REFUGEES

Insecurity hinders assistance to refugees In the Sahel region, access to 7,000 Malian refugees living in Mentao camp is increasingly challenging due to insecurity, according to the UN refugee agency. All schools inside the camp have been closed and the distribution of aid, including food, severely hindered. There are more than 25,000 Malian refugees in Burkina Faso. In addition, almost 500,000 people are internally displaced, of which about 300,000 have been displaced just in the last four months.

REPUBLIC OF CONGO

FLOODS AFFECT MORE THAN 110,000 PEOPLE

On 21 November, following heavy rains since the beginning of October, the Government declared a state of natural disaster and humanitarian emergency, requesting support from the UN and humanitarian partners. Two departments affected by the floods are located along the Congo River, Plateaux in the centre and the Cuvette in the north. The heavy rains also caused the overflow of the Oubangui River, severely affecting the northern Likouala department. More than 100 villages along the river are severely affected in at least five districts. Preliminary figures from rapid assessments anticipate that more than 110,000 people are affected. Houses, schools and health centres are flooded and only accessible by boat. Several water points and sanitation facilities are nonfunctional, and significant loss of harvest and cattle has been reported. Heavy rains are forecasted to continue in the days and weeks to come, as the rainy season extends until the end of November.

DR CONGO

NEW DISPLACEMENTS IN NORTH KIVU

Local authorities and civil society in Bukombo, Rutshuru territory, reported that thousands – estimating the total figure as high as 40,000 - have fled the villages of Mashango, Katsiru, JTN,

Kanyangohe and Mushebere, in eastern North-Kivu province. Clashes between armed groups have broken out in the area since 15 November, killing six people. It is estimated that more than 20,000 people took refuge in Bukombo center and the remaining have found shelter in the Ngoholo health area, notably in churches, schools and some local health facilities.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

VOLUNTARY REPATRIATION FROM DRC

On 21 November, hundreds of refugees currently living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) started their return to the Central African Republic (CAR) in the first voluntary repatriation programme from DRC. Some 400 refugees and their belongings left in a convoy from Mole refugee camp to Bangui, CAR’s capital. The start of the voluntary repatriation programme follows a tripartite agreement signed by UNHCR and the governments of DRC and CAR in June 2019. The DRC hosts around 172,000 refugees from CAR.

NIGER

NEW INFLUX FROM NIGERIA

On 23 November, 2,710 Nigerians arrived in the communes of Bangui and Madaoua, in the western Tahoua region and in Jawalki, near the Nigerian border. They abandoned their villages of Kiara and Guidan Doubou, in the north-western Nigerian states of Sokoto and Zamfara, following attacks by unidentified armed groups. The situation remains dynamic and, according to OCHA’s monitoring, on 25 November, many families began to make their way back to Nigeria. More than 40,000 Nigerians have arrived in the regions of Maradi and Tahoua due to persistent incursions by armed groups in the villages of Zamfara.