West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (16 - 22 Feb 2021)

BURKINA FASO

RESURGENCE OF ARMED VIOLENCE PROMPTS NEW DISPLACEMENT

Armed violence continues to uproot thousands in the northern Centre Nord and Sahel regions of Burkina Faso. Violent incidents have been reported over the past three weeks in the communes of Bouroum and Barsalogho in the Centre Nord region, and the communes of Oursi/Tin-Ediar, Bani, Mansila, Deou, Sebba and Gorom-Gorom in the Sahel region. Initial assessments have reported the arrival of some 6,200 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the village of Silmangué, Centre Nord region, over the past two weeks, as well as some 5,965 IDPs in Mansila, Sahel region. Humanitarian actors are mobilizing rapidly to provide assistance to the new IDPs, including shelter and non-food items, water and sanitation, healthcare and food assistance.

GUINEA

EBOLA: $45 MILLION NEEDED FOR THE RESPONSE; VACCINATION TO START

As of 22 February, a total of four confirmed and four probable Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases were reported in the country. On 18 February, the National Health Security Agency (ANSS) announced a $45 million provisional budget requirement for the EVD response for an initial six-month period. WHO is sending more than 100 health experts to Guinea to address the outbreak, and 11,000 doses of vaccine with national EVD vaccination teams launching vaccinations on 23 February. Currently, five people are hospitalized in EVD treatment centres, two in Conakry and three in Nzérékoré.

One person has been confirmed to have died from the disease, while four other deaths were likely caused by EVD. Contact tracing, communication and awareness-raising sessions are underway involving local authorities and communities, opinion leaders, and traditional therapists.

DR CONGO

THREE KILLED IN ATTACK ON UN CONVOY

Three people, including the Italian ambassador to the DRC and a WFP staff member, were killed during an armed attack on a UN convoy on 22 February, about ten kilometres from Goma, in Eastern DRC. A number of other passengers travelling in the joint field mission were injured. The UN Secretary-General expressed his deepest condolences and called on the DRC Government to investigate the attack and to bring the perpetrators to justice. He reiterated the United Nations’ continued support to the Government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country.

EBOLA UPDATE

Seven cases of Ebola virus disease have been reported, including four deaths, since the reemergence of the epidemic in North Kivu province on 7 February. Currently, the response is focused on priority interventions to cut the chain of transmission. In the affected health zones, vaccination of at-risk people continues.

CHAD

DEADLY INTERCOMMUNAL CLASHES RESUME IN THE SOUTH-EAST

According to media reports, more than 40 people were killed during intercommunal clashes on 15 February in the village of ElKouk and several others surrounding it, about 20 km from Mouraye sub-prefecture, Salamat province. Clashes were reportedly triggered by the killing of two youths earlier that day.

Mouraye had already been the scene of intercommunal clashes between herders and farmers at the beginning of the year. This most recent incident coincides with the Governor’s tour in the province; Mouraye was the last sub-prefecture scheduled to be visited among the nine sub-prefectures in the Salamat province. No movement of populations has been reported.