West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14 – 20 April 2020)

BURKINA FASO

UNSEASONABLE RAINSTORMS PROVOKE FLOODING

On 19 April, heavy rains in parts of Burkina Faso led to localized flooding in the commune of Kongoussi, Centre-Nord region, affecting IDP settlements. Host to nearly 21,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs),

Kongoussi commune is in COVID-19 quarantine after two foreign employees at a gold mining site tested positive for the virus.

CONASUR, the national emergency management authority, organized a rapid evaluation mission to Kongoussi on 20 April.

Rapid assessments of the situation by provincial authorities and partners indicate that the Lioudoupou informal IDP site is the most affected.

CHAD

COVID-19 CASES ON THE RISE AMID OTHER HEALTH EMERGENCIES

As of 20 April, Chad has reported 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the provinces of N’Djamena and Ouaddai. The spread of the virus is particularly worrisome in light of the fragile state of healthcare infrastructure in the country, already overburdened by other health emergencies.

In particular, the measles epidemic remains a major concern, with 7,123 suspected cases and 36 deaths reported in 79 districts out of 126 since the beginning of the year. The situation is aggravated by an alarming food security and nutrition situation, which is expected to worsen during the lean season; more than one million people will be severely food insecure and more than 3 million will need support to withstand shocks.

DR CONGO

FLOODS AFFECT NEARLY 700K PEOPLE

In southeastern Haut-Lomami, Haut-Katanga and Tanganyika provinces, heavy rains between March and April have caused rivers and lakes to overflow, with Haut-Lomami being the hardest hit with nearly 620,000 people affected by flooding. Homes, farmlands, schools and other infrastructures have been damaged. The response is limited so far due to a lack of resources.

NIGERIA

47 CIVILIANS KILLED IN KATSINA STATE

According to local authorities, 47 civilians were killed in coordinated armed attacks in the three Local government areas (LGAs) of Danmusa, Safana and Dutsinma on 18 April.

The president of Nigeria condemned the attacks and pledged to decisive force in dealing with the perpetrators. Armed banditry and attacks targeting civilian communities have been on the rise across the north-west of the country particularly in Zamfara and Katsina. Despite a series of measures including dialogues and amnesty offers to bandits by the Zamfara government, attacks on communities continue. Around 70,000 people have been displaced by the violence affecting Katsina State over the past year, most of them having fled to neighbouring Niger.

Humanitarian partners are supporting the State in providing emergency assistance.

JOINT EFFORTS TO DECONGEST CAMPS NEEDED AMID FIRE INCIDENTS

On 19 April, multiple fires broke out in the Monguno Waterboard camp for internally displaced people in northern Borno State and in the International Secondary School camp in the town of Gamboru, Ngala LGA. At least 14 people lost their lives and 15 others were injured in Ngala on 16 April. Over 300 shelters were damaged and more than 8,000 displaced people lost their belongings. Aid workers are mobilizing support such as food, emergency shelters and essential items. The risk of fire outbreaks and spread of diseases in camps for internally displaced persons in Borno State is extremely high, due to overcrowding, with makeshift and temporary shelters built closely together. Around fifteen fire outbreaks have been recorded in IDP camps since the beginning of the year, affecting more than 15,000 people. Together with the authorities, UN and INGOs are working on expanding the IDP camps to mitigate these risks.