West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (13 – 19 July 2021)

CAMEROON

ATTACKS AGAINST HUMANITARIAN WORKERS IN NWSW ARE ON THE RISE

During May and June 2021, non-State armed groups (NSAGs) carried out at least five attacks against humanitarian actors in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions of Cameroon. They abducted 19 humanitarian workers for periods ranging between a few hours to a few days and seized five vehicles, including a truck loaded with food. Two vehicles were released eventually, with one remotely disabled, and another two have not been recovered yet. They mostly requested ransoms to release the staff and the vehicles. The increased number of attacks against humanitarian workers and their assets is hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance to 1.6 million people targeted in the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan to address the crisis.

BURKINA FASO

INCREASING NUMBERS OF REGISTERED IDPs

On 14 July, the Council of Ministers announced that 1,312,071 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been registered as of 30 June 2021. This represents an increase of 4.7 per cent in a month. It is mainly due to the latest threats and large-scale attacks on villages by non-State armed groups, leading to exacerbated humanitarian needs such as food and shelter. According to the Government, increasing needs represent a challenge with the rapid response to recent needs costing more than $14 million. The humanitarian community remains committed to supporting the Government in responding to humanitarian needs, particularly with the recent Central Emergency Response Fund allocation of $4 million to Burkina Faso.

CHAD

NUMBER OF RETURNEES FROM CAR DOUBLES FOLLOWING A NEW INFLUX

Between 3 June and 2 July 2021, due to growing insecurity in the northern Central African Republic (CAR), 5,042 Chadian returnees crossed the border to Chad to shelter in six different localities in the Grande Sido department, in the Moyen-Chari region. These returnees add up to more than 6,000 identified in May 2021 in the same department. The new returnees are primarily in need of food, shelter and non-food items. A significant number of the returnees were herders in CAR and have arrived with their cattle on Chadian agricultural lands. Local authorities have expressed concern over the risk of intercommunal conflicts arising due to population movements and have therefore asked for support.

REGIONAL

UN LAUNCHES FIRST REGIONAL FUND FOR GROWING HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

On 19 July, following the approval of the first ever Regionally-hosted Pooled Fund to boost humanitarian operations in West and Central Africa, OCHA has launched the Niger envelope starting with the release of US$ 15 million. Niger is facing a complex humanitarian emergency where continuous violence and insecurity has been compounded by endemic poverty, demographic pressure, and climate shocks. The fund will initially give priority to countries in the Sahel, to help meet rising humanitarian needs across the region. In 2021, a record 29 million people in six countries - Burkina Faso, northern Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger, and north-east Nigeria - are in need of humanitarian assistance. The Regionally hosted Pooled Fund will support the humanitarian response in countries by prioritizing urgent needs whilst promoting regional coordination and synergies to face the interrelated challenges of the Sahel.