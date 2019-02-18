West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 – 18 February 2019)

BURKINA FASO

PEOPLE DISPLACED

Armed attacks and insecurity have displaced more than 100,000 people, over half of whom were forced to flee their homes in the past two months alone. Burkina Faso is for the first time in history facing massive internal displacement. The persistent armed raids and insecurity in Centre-Nord, Nord and Sahel regions have also triggered an unprecedented humanitarian emergency. The displaced have settled in two main sites in Centre-Nord region as well as in communities. Aid organizations and the Government are working to ramp up assistance.

$100 MILLION NEEDED FOR HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

The Government and humanitarian organizations on 14 February launched a US$100 million response plan to assist 900,000 people most affected by growing insecurity, including communities hosting displaced people, and highly vulnerable families struggling with food insecurity and malnutrition. This year, around 676,000 people are at risk of food insecurity, and 130,000 children are threatened by severe acute malnutrition. Humanitarian needs have rapidly escalated due to recurrent armed attacks and intercommunity clashes in recent months.

DR CONGO

THIRD PHASE OF EBOLA RESPONSE LAUNCHED

The Government on 13 February launched US$147million Ebola response plan for six months. It is the third phase of the emergency response in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. The latest outbreak erupted in August 2018. As of 16 February, 836 cases and 534 deaths had been recorded. Some 278 people have been treated of the virus. The Ministry of Health, WHO and other partners continue to monitor and investigate all alerts in the affected areas, in other provinces and in neighbouring countries. The volatile security in the affected areas continue to hinder outbreak response.

NIGERIA

SOME 6,000 NEWLY DISPLACED LACK SHELTER

Around 6,000 newly displaced people who have sought refuge in a camp in Bama locality do not have shelter and are surviving in extremely difficult condition. A recent upsurge in armed attacks and clashes between armed groups and the military in Nigeria’s north-east Borno state have triggered massive population displacements. Facilities in camps have been overwhelmed: the available schools cannot not cope with the huge number of children arriving daily, while overcrowding in camps has raised civilian protection concerns. OCHA is working with aid partners and the authorities to decongest camps and increase assistance.

ELEVEN KILLED IN MOSQUE ATTACK

At least 11 people were killed and 15 others wounded in a suicide blast and gun attack at a mosque in Maiduguri on 16 February. The assailants had reportedly infiltrated the previous night and mixed with worshippers as they entered the mosque for the early morning prayer. The attackers detonated explosives inside the mosque while a gunman opened fire on worshippers. The wounded civilians are being treated at the state specialist hospital while the police have reportedly fortified their presence.

MALI

AID WORKERS BRIEFLY DETAINED IN GAO

A team of aid workers was abducted on 15 February and released the day after in Bourem district in the central Gao region. The abductors, two armed individuals, stole their vehicle and personal belongings. The aid workers were not harmed. Attacks on humanitarian workers are recurrent in northern Mali where insecurity remains prevalent. Some armed groups have banned aid workers from operating in areas under their control.