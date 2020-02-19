West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 – 17 February 2020)

DR CONGO

EBOLA OUTBREAK STILL AN EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN

On 12 February, the World Health Organization extended the designation of the Ebola outbreak in DRC as an international health emergency by three months, despite a drop in the number of cases. According to WHO, as long as there is still a single case of Ebola in a dangerous and unstable region such as eastern DRC, the potential exists for a much larger epidemic.

CAMEROON

22 VILLAGERS KILLED IN ARMED RAID

On 14 February, armed men stormed the village of Ngarbuh, in Donga Mantung division, North-West region, killing 22 civilians, including 14 children. At least nine houses were torched and about 660 people fled for safety. A total number of 680,000 Cameroonians are displaced inside the country due to the volatile and insecure situation in the North-West and South-West regions. Another 60,000 additional people have sought refuge in neighbouring Nigeria.

7 CIVILIANS KILLED IN FAR-NORTH ATTACKS

During the night of 15 to 16 February, seven civilians were killed in a large-scale attack by a non-state armed group in the villages of Ouzal, Hitere and Mandoussa, in MayoTsanaga division, Far-North region, near the Nigerian border. Another 22 people were wounded, and eight children kidnapped. The armed men also torched ahealth centre and looted a large quantity of livestock, goods and motorbikes. Several hundred people have reportedly fled towards the nearby towns of Koza and Moskota.

BURKINA FASO

24 CIVILIANS KILLED IN ATTACK

On 16 February, 24 civilians were killed and 18 wounded in an attack perpetrated by unidentified armed men in the village of Pansi, Boundoré commune, Yagha province,

Sahel region. An unknown number of civilians were reportedly kidnapped by the group. This attack follows another recent incident, when, on 10 February, five people were kidnapped in Sebba, the Yagha province capital, and later found dead on 13 February.

Significant population movements from Boundoré community towards the town of Sebba have been reported. Sebba is currently hosting many IDPs from the communities of Mansila and Titabé.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

DISPLACEMENTS CONTINUE FOLLOWING VIOLENCE

Since the inter-communal violence outbreak on 3 February that killed five civilians, about 3,000 people have fled their homes in central Kémo prefecture. From 4 to 6 February, subsequent clashes between armed groups caused further population displacements from about 12 villages around Galabadja.

Half of the IDPs have settled in the Kamagbou 1 primary school while others are in surrounding villages. In mid-January, an interagency mission had assessed humanitarian needs in ten of these villages, already affected by violence a few months ago.