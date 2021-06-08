West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (1 – 7 June 2021)

BURKINA FASO

ATTACK ON VILLAGE LEAVES AT LEAST 132 DEAD AND MORE THAN 39 WOUNDED

On the night of 4-5 June, a non-state armed group (NSAG) attacked the village of Solhan, in Sebba Commune, northeastern Sahel region, killing at least 132 civilians and wounding more than 39 others. The regional health authority provided care for the wounded and evacuated critical cases with support from the Ministry of health. Partners with medical capacity operational in the area also mobilized to support. Many survivors fled to nearby communes and larger towns for safety. Authorities reported that at least 3,300 people have been displaced from the Solhan area, all women and children, including 2,973 people, of which 2,115 children, displaced to the communal seat Sebba and 328 people, of which 119 children, displaced to the village of Sampelga. New IDP arrivals have also been reported in the region’s capital Dori, nearly 100km from Sebba. The government declared three days of mourning following the attack on 5 June and UN Secretary-General condemned the killings and called for redoubled support in fighting violent extremism.

NIGERIA

NEARLY 100 CIVILIANS KILLED BY BANDITS IN KEBBI STATE

On 3 June, scores of armed bandits raided several communities in northwestern Kebbi State, including Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu,

Rafin Gora and Iguenge in Danko-Wasagu LGA, killing at least 88 people according to police. Danko Wasagu LGA is about 280 kilometres south-east of Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, and shares a border with Zamfara and Niger states which have been repeatedly targeted by bandits over the past months. Violence has internally displaced nearly 700,000 people in northwest and northcentral Nigeria in February, including more than 124,000 in Zamfara State alone, according to the UN’s migration agency, IOM.

NIGER

DEADLY CLASHES LEAVE 8 DEAD IN DIFFA

On 28 May, clashes between non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and security forces in Diffa town, capital of the western Diffa region, resulted in at least eight people killed, including four civilians. This is the 8th attack by NSAGs in the region since January. No population movement has been reported following this attack. The Diffa region is home to more than 300,000 internally displaced Nigeriens and refugees from Nigeria.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

INCIDENTS AGAINST HUMANITARIANS

In May, 27 incidents affecting humanitarian organisations’ staff or property were recorded in the country, including one abduction. The prefectures of Haute-Kotto,

Ombella M’Poko and Mbomou are the most affected locations with six incidents each.

This represents a decrease compared to the previous months of April, 34 incidents, and March, 53. However, security remains a major concern for humanitarians in the country where at least one incident affects them daily. Since the beginning of the year, 229 incidents have been recorded compared to 154 in 2020 during the same period, including one death and 11 injuries.